3 Hall of Fame QBs who spent entire NFL career with one team but did not win a Super Bowl feat. Dan Marino

It's extremely rare for NFL players to spend their entire careers with just one team. While they may spend the bulk of it with one franchise, almost all players eventually change teams at some point, even if just for a few years or less.

The NFL free agency period as well as the trade window has resulted in the majority of players having runs with multiple teams.

With it being so rare for a player to start and end their careers on a single team, it should come as no surprise that it's even more rare for a Hall of Fame player to do so. Many players are known for their time with a specific team, but have played for at least one other at some point.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has enshrined 22 quarterbacks who have played at least one season during the Super Bowl era. Only nine of those quarterbacks have played their entire careers with just one team. Six of those nine have won at least one Super Bowl ring, but here are the three who haven't.

#1 - Jim Kelly, Buffalo Bills

Hall of Fame Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly

Jim Kelly spent his entire NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. In 11 seasons, he accumulated five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams while twice finishing in the top five for the NFL MVP award on his way to the Hall of Fame.

Jim Kelly is notorious for leading the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances, the only quarterback in NFL history to ever do so. The Bills also inexplicably lost all four of those appearances, something that will likely never happen again for any team.

#2 - Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins

Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino

Most around the league consider Dan Marino to be the greatest quarterback of all time to never have won a Super Bowl ring. In 17 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, he was selected to six All-Pro teams and nine Pro Bowls while also winning an NFL MVP award on his way to the Hall of Fame.

Marino posted an incredible 147-93 career record during the regular season and was the all-time leading passer when he retired. He was unable to find the same success in the postseason, having just a 8-10 record and only appearing in one Super Bowl, which he lost.

#3 - Dan Fouts, San Diego Chargers

Hall of Fame San Diego Chargers QB Dan Fouts

Along with head coach Don 'Air' Coryell, quarterback Dan Fouts and the San Diego Chargers are credited with revolutionizing the passing game in the NFL. Fouts led the league in passing yards in four consecutive seasons while being selected to six Pro Bowls and for All-Pro teams on his way to the Hall of Fame.

Despite playing 15 impressive seasons with the Chargers, Fouts led them to the playoffs just four times and recorded a 3-4 postseason record. Fouts never even appeared in a Super Bowl during his career, let alone winning a ring.

