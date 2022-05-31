3 insane NFL team records that will never be broken

NFL records, as the old saying goes, are made to be broken. While that may be the case for many NFL records over the years, there are some that are more than likely to remain for an eternity because of their extreme rarity.

Here are three NFL team records that will probably never be broken in league history.

#1 - Buffalo Bills lose four consecutive Super Bowls

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly

The Buffalo Bills of the early 1990s era are one of the greatest dynasties of all time to never win a championship. Their impressive run included four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl, the longest streak by any team ever.

The unfortunate part, and what makes their record even more unbreakable, is losing in all four of their appearances.

Just making the Super Bowl four times in a row is nearly impossible, as no other team has ever done it before. But losing it all four times will almost definitely never happen again.

Since the Bills team was so good, as any team to make it to the final game that many times would be, it was more unlikely for them to lose all four than to win one of them.

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose 26 consecutive NFL games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach John McKay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the NFL as an expansion team for the start of the 1976 season. Their first year was a disaster as they recorded an awful 0-14 record and were outscored by a ridiculous 125-412 margin.

The Buccaneers continued their losing streak into the 1977 season, losing their first 12 games while their quarterbacks combined for just three touchdowns and a massive 30 interceptions.

With the invention of free agency and the salary cap in modern football, it's highly unlikely that any team will lose 26 straight games again.

#3 - San Francisco 49ers win 18 consecutive road games

Joe Montana speaks at the Bill Walsh Public Memorial Service

Quarterback Joe Montana and head coach Bill Walsh led the San Francsico 49ers to become one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history, including winning four Super Bowls. Among their many amazing accomplishments is a record that will probably never be broken - winning 18 consecutive road games.

Winning any 18 games in a row is an extremely difficult task, but doing it all on the road is what makes the record unbreakable. They went more than two years without losing a road game, completely disregarding the concept of homefield advantage.

