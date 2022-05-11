5 best NFL 'dynasties' that failed to win a Super Bowl

NFL dynasties can be defined as a team that has dominated an era of football for at least five consecutive years. While the most memorable dynasties in NFL history are often the ones that win multiple Super Bowl rings, they aren't the only ones that qualify for the title.

Several dynasties in NFL history have failed to win any Super Bowl rings for one reason or another. They were still able to dominate the NFL during their era consistently but ultimately fell short of winning the final game of any season. Here are five such dynasties.

Best dynasties in NFL history without a Super Bowl ring

#5 - Cleveland Browns, 1985-1989

Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar

The Cleveland Browns of the late 1980s were led by head coach Marty Schottenheimer and quarterback Bernie Kosar. It featured the final era of successful football before eight losing seasons over the next nine years.

Kevin Gallagher @KevG163

° 1986 AFC DIVISIONAL °

Down 10 to the Jets w/ 4:14 left in the 4th,



• 3rd-longest game in NFL history

• CLE's Bernie Kosar then-NFL playoff record 489 passing yds



OTD 1987° 1986 AFC DIVISIONAL °Down 10 to the Jets w/ 4:14 left in the 4th, #Browns rally late to force OT, ultimately outlast NY, 23-20, after 2:02 of 2OT• 3rd-longest game in NFL history• CLE's Bernie Kosar then-NFL playoff record 489 passing yds

In five years, between 1985 and 1989, the Browns won their division four times and finished in second place in a year that didn't win the division title. They made it to the Conference Championship game three times but lost all of them, failing to reach a Super Bowl, let alone win one.

#4 - Los Angeles Rams, 1973-1980

Rams Hall of Famer Jack Youngblood

The Los Angeles Rams dynasty that covered most of the 1970's decade featured two different head coaches and four different starting quarterbacks. Regardless of their coach and quarterback combination, they made the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons while winning their division seven times.

The Rams made it to five Conference Championship games and one Super Bowl but were unfortunately unable to get over the hump and win the ring. They combined for an incredible 92-39 overall record.

#3 - Philadelphia Eagles, 2000-2004

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb

Before Andy Reid became the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, he helped the Philadelphia Eagles create a dynasty with the help of quarterback Donovan McNabb and wide receiver Terrell Owens. In five years, they won four division titles and one conference title and appeared in the Conference Championship game for three straight seasons.

While those five years counted as a dynasty, they continued to have a successful run after that. They made the NFL Playoffs four times over the next six seasons and earned two additional division titles.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings, 1968-1980

Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame head coach Bud Grant

The Minnesota Vikings dominated the NFL for more than an entire decade under the guidance of Hall of Fame head coach Bud Grant. They were also led by Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton and one of the best defensive lines of all time, nicknamed The Purple People Eaters, for most of their successful run.

VikeFans @VikeFans @edmarinaro @ChuckForeman Vikings swarm the Lions to go 5-0 in 1975. Purple People Eaters just consume Lions QB Bill Munson, and Chuck Foreman and Ed Marinaro both score in the win. @EddieMarinaro Vikings swarm the Lions to go 5-0 in 1975. Purple People Eaters just consume Lions QB Bill Munson, and Chuck Foreman and Ed Marinaro both score in the win. @EddieMarinaro @edmarinaro @ChuckForeman https://t.co/bkjfjz3zRx

During an impressive 13-year stretch, the Vikings appeared in four Super Bowls but could not come away with a victory in any of them. They are still one of the most dominant teams ever, winning 11 division titles and totaling a 128-58 record.

#1 - Buffalo Bills, 1988-1996

Buffalo Bills Bruce Smith and Jim Kelly

The Buffalo Bills in the late 1980s and early 1990s are one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. They were led by many Hall of Famers, including head coach Marv Levy, quarterback Jim Kelly, and defensive lineman Bruce Smith, one of the all-time great pass rushers.

They won six division titles during their dominant nine-year stretch and recorded ten or more wins seven times. They were infamously known for making it to the Super Bowl for four consecutive seasons but came away with zero rings to show for it.

