5 NFL records that are unlikely to ever be broken 

There's a famous old saying: "Records are made to be broken." That may be the case, but there are some NFL records that will be nearly impossible to ever break. Some have stood for many years. Rule changes and shifts in overall game play may prevent certain NFL records from ever being threatened. Here are five such records that may stand infinitely.

5 NFL records that could stand forever

#1 - Buffalo Bills lose four straight Super Bowls

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly

The Buffalo Bills of the early 1990s are one of the best teams ever assembled in NFL history. They are the only team ever to appear in the Super Bowl in four consecutive seasons. Unfortunately, they were unable to win any of them. Appearing in four consecutive Super Bowls is a difficult enough task to replicate. Losing all four of them is almost impossible.

Losing four straight Super Bowls is probably even more difficult than winning four straight. If an NFL team is ever good enough again to make it to four straight, there is an extremely high chance that they will win, at least, one of them, if not more. Unfortunately for the Buffalo Bills, it's hard to imagine any other team repeating this unusual NFL record.

#2 - Stephen Gostowski successfully converts 523 consecutive extra point attempts

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski

New England Patriots former kicker Stephen Gostkowski holds an NFL record that will likely never be broken because of rule changes. He successfully converted 523 straight extra-point attempts over a decade of time. This includes a ridiculous stretch to start his career, making an NFL record 562 of his first 563 attempts, including in the postseason.

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Matt Stover previously held the record with 422 consecutive makes. Gostkowski exceeded the NFL record by 101 kicks. Gostkowski's record would be tough to match on its own, but now it's basically impossible because of the new extra point rules in place, making them 13 yards longer.

