5 things the Buffalo Bills need to win the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills are still waiting to win the Lombardi Trophy that has eluded them on many occasions in the past. Last year, they made it all the way to the AFC Championship game before suffering a harrowing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The players made a promise that they will be back to go all the way. However, that is easier said than done. As teams continuously improve around them, they will have to take some steps of their own to go all the way.

What do the Buffalo Bills need to win the Super Bowl?

#1 - Keep Josh Allen firing

Josh Allen was phenomenal last season. He was accordingly rewarded with a massive contract extension.

However, the coaching team must ensure that last season does not turn out to be a flash in the pan. His completion percentages in the previous three seasons have been 52.8, 58.8 and 69.2. The Buffalo Bills would need to ensure that he does not regress to the mean.

#2 - Get the best out of the receivers

The Buffalo Bills' offense is built for passing. Cole Beasley is a strong receiver, and they have got Emmanuel Sanders this season who can run similar routes. However, both are veterans who will need careful handling during the season. Stefon Diggs should continue to impress.

#3 - Get the defense back to 2019 level

Every great championship-winning team needs a good defense. In 2019, the Buffalo Bills were the third-best defensive unit in yards allowed. It tumbled all the way down to 16th in the previous season in terms of points allowed, and 14th in terms of yards allowed. To have a convincing run, never mind going all the way and winning the Super Bowl, they need to get their defense firing again.

#4 - Improve the running game

Every good team needs to have a combination of passing and running games in offense. They cannot always expect Josh Allen to bail them out. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss need to produce more to complement the offense.

#5 - Improvise and innovate

The final thing that every team must do is innovate to stay ahead of the curve. That especially applies to the Buffalo Bills this year.

They are now on everyone's radar. The equation changes once you become hunted instead of being a hunter. The coaching team will need to adapt accordingly.

