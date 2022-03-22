5 most embarrassing records in NFL history 

NFL history is loaded with all types of different records. While many of them are prestigious and desirable to achieve, many other records are preferred to be avoided. Here are five of the most embarrassing records in NFL history.

Five most embarrassing NFL records of all time

#5 - Buffalo Bills lose four Super Bowls in four consecutive years

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly

The Buffalo Bills hold a record that is unlikely ever to be broken. In the 1990s, they appeared in the Super Bowl for four consecutive seasons and lost all four of them. Three other teams in NFL history have appeared in three straight Super Bowls, but the Bills are the only team to appear four straight, making their losing streak even more challenging to beat.

Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS



Jim Kelly



#Bills The last QB to lose his first Super Bowl start and return to the Super Bowl later in his career?Jim Kelly #Bills Mafia The last QB to lose his first Super Bowl start and return to the Super Bowl later in his career?Jim Kelly#Bills #BillsMafia https://t.co/F2SPGkXEZ5

The Bills team that accomplished this unwanted record is still one of the best-constructed rosters in NFL history. They had five Hall of Fame players from the 1990s decade and their head coach, Marv Levy, and owner, Ralph Wilson, during the run.

#4 - Terry Bradshaw records the worst single-season passer rating of all time

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw recorded one of the worst single-season quarterback performances in NFL history during his rookie year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed just 38 percent of his passes while throwing just six touchdowns and a massive 24 interceptions. That worked out to a terrible 30.4 passer rating, the worst single-season mark in NFL history.

Fortunately for Bradshaw, his rookie season has been forgiven for his overall legacy with the Steelers. He helped the franchise win their first four Super Bowl rings and won an NFL MVP award and two Super Bowl MVP awards to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Five most embarrassing NFL records

#3 - Brett Favre has thrown the most interceptions of all time

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre has thrown the most interceptions of all time by a very large margin. He has accumulated a massive 336 interceptions during his career, which is 59 more than any other player. The gap between Favre and George Blanda, who has the second-most interceptions of all time, is larger than Blanda and Joe Namath, who has the 20th most interceptions of all time.

Action Network NFL @ActionNetNFL Aaron Rodgers with Packers

443 TD

93 INT



Brett Favre with Packers

442 TD

286 INT



One more TD than Favre and 193 less interceptions 🤯 Aaron Rodgers with Packers443 TD93 INTBrett Favre with Packers442 TD286 INTOne more TD than Favre and 193 less interceptions 🤯 https://t.co/xOkvIZd3v3

Tom Brady has thrown 203 interceptions in his career, the most by any active player entering the 2022 season. It's still 133 less than Favre accumulated in his career, demonstrating that his record is safe for a very long time and possibly even forever.

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose 26 consecutive games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers orange creamsicle jerseys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers set several embarrassing records at the beginning of their franchise history. The worst was a 26 game losing streak before earning their first-ever victory. They had 14 consecutive losing seasons to start their franchise, another record. They also averaged just 7.4 points per game in their second season, which is the lowest single-season average for any team.

#1 - Hue Jackson owns the worst winning percentage by any head coach

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson will always be known as one of the worst head coaches of all time for his abysmal record with the Cleveland Browns. He once went through a stretch where he lost 31 out of 32 games across two years. His career record stands at 11-44-1 as a head coach. His .205 winning percentage is the worst of all time by any head coach.

Edited by Piyush Bisht