5 worst head coaches in NFL history featuring Urban Meyer

There have been more than 500 head coaches in NFL history. Needless to say, not all of them have worked out. A failed head coaching tenure in the NFL can occur for a variety of reasons, including extensive losing, off-the-field issues and poor decisions that negatively impact the franchise. Taking all factors into consideration, these are the five worst head coaches in NFL history.

#5 - Marty Mornhinweg, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions head coach Marty Mornhinweg

Hiring head coach Marty Mornhinweg was one of the many bad decisions made by general manager Matt Millen during his time with the Detroit Lions. When Mornhinweg joined the Lions, they were playoff contenders, coming off a winning season the year before. He lost his first twelve games as their head coach and finished his two-year run with a 5-27 record.

Jason Lloyd @ByJasonLloyd As for previous tweet, Marty M. is indeed Marty Mornhinweg, former Lions coach who once won an OT flip & deferred... He'll fit right in here As for previous tweet, Marty M. is indeed Marty Mornhinweg, former Lions coach who once won an OT flip & deferred... He'll fit right in here

A coaching decision that accurately sums up his incompetence occurred during an overtime game against the Chicago Bears. In the sudden death format, the Lions won the coin toss but unexplainably deferred the decision. The Bears obviously received the kick and would go on to win the game.

#4 - Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson will always be remembered for being the head coach of the Cleveland Browns when they finished the 2017 season with an 0-16 record. They are one of only two teams in NFL history to do so. In 40 games as a head coach, Hue Jackson registered a 3-36-1 record. That's the worst winning percentage by any head coach in NFL history.

Brad Stainbrook @BrownsByBrad Former #Browns HC Hue Jackson is set to be hired as the next head coach for Grambling State. Former #Browns HC Hue Jackson is set to be hired as the next head coach for Grambling State.

Also read: NFL: How many NFL teams have lost all 16 games?

The only thing that saved Hue Jackson from being even lower on the list is the circumstances of the Cleveland Browns during his tenure. The team was going through a full rebuild and had a complete lack of talented players. That explains why they were bad, but 3-36-1 is unacceptable.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht