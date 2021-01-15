NFL: How many NFL teams have lost all 16 games?

When it comes to losing all 16 games in an NFL regular season, the first team that comes to mind is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns had widely been known as one of the least successful franchises in NFL history. The issues that they faced both on and off the field explained why the team went 0-16 in 2017. In fact, the Browns almost went 0-16 twice in a row, so they earned their mediocre reputation.

But "the Browns are the Browns" mentality is no longer valid, as the franchise has completely changed its culture. In fact, Cleveland scored a shocking upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the opening round of the 2020 NFL playoffs. But other franchises who remain infamous for their infamous seasons haven't been as fortunate.

How many other NFL teams have gone winless in a 16-game season?

Other than the Browns, the Detroit Lions are the only other team that has gone 0-16. The 2008 Lions went winless under head coach Rod Marinelli. But this miserable season paid off for the Lions, as they picked star quarterback Matthew Stafford with the first overall pick in the 2009 draft. With Stafford as the franchise's quarterback, the Lions have made three trips to the playoffs.

Like the Lions, the Browns found success after their 0-16 season. They drafted QB Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in 2018. He has been a pivotal player for the Browns, and he's a large reason why they made the playoffs this year.

In 2020, it seemed like the New York Jets would join these two teams as the third winless squad in NFL history. The Jets started the season 0-13, but they won two of their last three games. As a result, they managed to somewhat salvage their 2020 season.

Some fans might look at the Browns' success and conclude that NFL teams can thrive after they suffer through winless seasons. But that thought process opens up another argument about tanking, and that's a topic for a different day.