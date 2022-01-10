3 NFL HCs the Vikings should target to replace Mike Zimmer

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have fired head coach Mike Zimmer. Rumors leading up to the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season indicated that it might be the end of Zimmer's time wearing purple.

Will the coach find a new place or could this be the end of Zimmer's career in the NFL? At 65 years old, Zimmer is at the conventional retirement age of most workers.

Either way, the Vikings need to find a new head coach quickly. Zimmer's firing comes in addition to the firing of general manager Rick Spielman.

Here's a look at the top three options for the future of the Vikings at head coach.

Who the Vikings should hire to replace Mike Zimmer

#1 - Dan Quinn

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys

Dan Quinn is perhaps the hottest name on the job market right now. A former head coach in the NFL, Quinn is the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are the third seed after coasting to a division title in the NFC East. Quinn was the previous head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and was instrumental in the team's rise to playing in Super Bowl LI.

The Vikings are historically known as a defensive football team and, considering Quinn's defensive background, the match between the two seems like a good fit. Of course, with his name being the hottest one out there, he should have plenty of options if he wants a new job.

The team would need to offer extra power to Quinn, as he may not be sold on the team roster, which has missed the playoffs this season.

#2 - Kellen Moore

Miami Dolphins v Dallas Cowboys

Kellen Moore, the Cowboys' offensive coordinator, is another name getting plenty of early interest from teams. Moore is largely seen as one of the top names in the pool of offensive coaching candidates.

The Cowboys are entering the playoffs with the top-ranked offense in the NFL.

William McFadden @willmcfadden Just heard the story about Dan Quinn helping Kellen Moore with the head coach interview process, and I continue to be surprised by how highly I think of that man. Falcons fans, he may not have accomplished the ultimate goal, but he’s a great human being and does his best. Just heard the story about Dan Quinn helping Kellen Moore with the head coach interview process, and I continue to be surprised by how highly I think of that man. Falcons fans, he may not have accomplished the ultimate goal, but he’s a great human being and does his best.

Moore could be an exciting option for the Vikings and their talented core of receivers. Granted, there would need to be additional patience with him as he learns the duties, but the end product could lead to a bright future for the team.

#3 - Vic Fangio

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

Vic Fangio left Denver with an angry mob in pursuit, but the former Broncos head coach brings a certain level of competence. He's likely learned from his obligatory rookie coaching mistakes and could provide an upgrade for the defense.

With Denver, Fangio's defenses ranked in the top ten in two of the last three years. In 2021, Fangio's defense ranked third in points per game.

Considering the Vikings have excellent pass rushers and linebackers, Fangio's addition makes sense. Thanks to his time spent with the Bears, Fangio has plenty of experience coaching against Aaron Rodgers and other NFC North opponents.

While not the top pick for the organization, Fangio could be a good consolation prize.

