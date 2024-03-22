3 Justin Jefferson trade packages that could move the needle before 2024 NFL Draft

Is Justin Jefferson nearing a crossroads?

Ever since he was drafted 22nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, the wide receiver has been historically prolific, becoming a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, and averaging a league-record 98.3 yards per catch.

But in his four seasons with the team so far, he has reached the playoffs only once, losing in the Wild Card Round. And heading into 2024, the Vikings have yet to offer him a monstrous extension.

The team may want to keep Jefferson around, but these trade offers may cause them to reconsider...

Justin Jefferson trade: Potential packages that could force Vikings to move on

3) San Francisco 49ers

Like Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk faces a contract impasse

The Brandon Aiyuk saga has been well-documented, especially by his girlfriend, Rochelle Searight. Like Jefferson, he is entering his fifth-year option. And even a second straight 1,000-yard season, it is clear that Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and even Kyle Juszczyk will remain the San Francisco 49ers' offensive focus.

Moving Aiyuk to Minneapolis for his fellow 2020 first-rounder will allow him to lead, especially with the next-best receiver being incoming sophomore Jordan Addison. The 49ers, meanwhile, get an explosive big-play wideout.

2) Pittsburgh Steelers

Diontae Johnson's departure is a massive loss for the Steelers offense

Diontae Johnson could have formed a formidable wideout tandem with George Pickens, but it was not to be. The one-time Pro Bowler was recently traded to the Carolina Panthers, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers needing a backfield partner for their remaining budding star.

Here is an idea: Justin Jefferson for the 51st overall pick. What does general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah do with the pick? Get a top RB prospect like Cedric Benson, because the depth behind Aaron Jones is poor.

1) Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh desperately needs a top wideout

Jim Harbaugh loves his offenses big. It was on display in San Francisco, where Frank Gore had plenty of room to run behind an offensive line anchored by Joe Staley and Alex Smith's favorite passing target was tight end Vernon Davis.

The Los Angeles Chargers may attempt the same thing, targeting either Brock Bowers or an offensive lineman. But they also currently lack a top wideout now that Keenen Allen is a Chicago Bear.

The Vikings, meanwhile, lack a quarterback, so they may trade up for JJ McCarthy. Packaging Jefferson and the 11th overall pick for No. 5 will be a great trade for both parties.