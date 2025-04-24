3 Kayvon Thibodeaux trade packages that could move the needle during 2025 NFL draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux has been involved in trade rumors as the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer. The New York Giants are rumored to be interested in selecting Abdul Carter with the third-overall pick, which contributes to the idea of them potnetially trading their young edge rusher.

Ad

They also have Brian Burns on their roster, and considering Thibodeaux is just 24 years old, i makes sense why they would consider trading him and why other teams may be seriously interested. He has accumulated 21 sacks in his three seasons so far and was a former number-five overall pick.

If the Giants do select Carter, they may want to make a trade to help address some of their other glaring needs. Swapping Thibodeaux for draft picks this year is one way for them to do so. Here are three potnetial landing spots and what it could take to get a deal done.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 best trade packages for Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

Ad

The Los Angeles Chargers are likely to be looking for help on their edge with Joey Bosa departing during the offseason. They could surely draft one, but if Kayvon Thibodeaux is available, this gives them another potential option.

They currently hold a late pick in the first round, which could also be attractive for the Giants, who are expected to target a quarterback this year. If they take Carter at three, they may want to move back up into the first round to grab a prospect such as Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe.

Ad

Projected trade package: Giants receive pick 22 (Round 1) and pick 199 (Round 6) for Thibodeaux and pick 34 (Round 2)

#2 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are expected to be seeking upgrades for their pass rushers this year after Brian Gutekunst recently commented on the imnportance of the position. They have yet to make a significant addition so far and are without an established edge star on the roster. Thibodeaux can potentially solve their issue and allow more felxibility with their other draft picks.

Ad

Projected trade package: Giants receive pick 87 (Round 3) and pick 159 (Round 5) for Thibodeaux and pick 219 (Round 7)

#3 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are in need of another edge on their defense to pair with Nick Bosa after Leonard Floyd departed during the offseason. They have 11 total draft picks this year, so they have plenty of capital to make a move if they choose to do so. Kayvon Thibodeaux can potentially solve their problem and allow them to address other needs with their picks.

Projected trade package: Giants receive pick 75 (Round 3) and pick 113 (Round 4) for Thibodeaux and pick 154 (Round 5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.