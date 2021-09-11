Denver Broncos 2021 season preview: 3 keys to a successful start in 2021-22 NFL campaign

The Denver Broncos were a disappointing 5-11 in 2020. The number one reason was poor play from their quarterback, Drew Lock. Their franchise star, Von Miller, missed the entire season with a dislocated ankle. They saw the other three teams in their division improve while they regressed.

But the Broncos want to write a different narrative for the 2021 season. They added three new cornerbacks to their ranks. Bringing in Teddy Bridgewater gives them a shot at steady QB play. Finally, they have young skill position players they believe in on offense. The Broncos need to start the season strong to reach their internal expectations.

3 keys for the Denver Broncos to a successful start in 2021

# 1 - Take care of business in Weeks 1-3

Playing in the AFC West means the Broncos will have six difficult games littered into their schedule. In fact, their final three games are all against division opponents. Ending the season with tough games makes it imperative the Broncos have success earlier in the schedule.

Their first three games are against the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Jets. That's three winnable games against three teams that finished below .500. If they can come out of that 3-0, that's a successful start to the year.

After that, the schedule toughens up. Three of their next four games are against the AFC North's three powerhouses. The schedulemakers threw the Broncos a bone early, and it's up to them to take it.

# 2 - Teddy Bridgewater is at least an average quarterback

Fangio asked about priority for 2021 said turnover ratio. Gotta stop turning it over, gotta get more takeaways. Broncos a league-worst minus 16 turnover ratio in 2020. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 5, 2021

Bridgewater isn't the kind of quarterback who's going to make a lot of flashy plays. In his eight-year career, he's never thrown for more than 15 touchdowns in a season. He's not the kind of guy to take a lot of risks, and is a game manager instead.

The Broncos have been searching for a quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. For the last two seasons, they finished 26th or worst in passing yards per game. There are enough weapons around Bridgewater now that as long as he limits turnovers, they should be able to move the ball.

Denver had the most interceptions per game in the NFL last year. That's why bringing in Bridgewater was a smart move. He isn't mistake prone, having only thrown 12 interceptions in 15 starts with the Carolina Panthers. If Bridgewater plays at an average level, the Broncos will have a chance in every game. This would be considered a success.

# 3 - The reloaded defense plays to their potential

Von Miller: 94.6 career PFF Grade



1st among edge defenders since 2011 pic.twitter.com/9h5XjGmQB5 — PFF (@PFF) March 3, 2021

The Broncos will hope to have their defense to rely upon all season. Miller and Bradley Chubb were the perfect pairing in 2018 together, combining for 27.5 sacks. Having them healthy at the same time should do wonders for the pass rush. The duo's performance will be a story to watch early in the season.

The Broncos gave up 130 rushing yards per game last season. This is something that needs to be improved upon. Their pass defense can be a top-five unit with the talent they have. But more importantly, they can be a turnover machine.

Projecting how many turnovers a defense can force before a season is always tough. But the Broncos have playmakers. Justin Simmons had five interceptions last season and has 15 in his career. Kyle Fuller had seven interceptions in 2018 and has 19 in his career. Miller has forced 26 fumbles in his career, and Chubb's forced four.

For the Broncos to have a successful start in 2021, these are the three keys they need. Miller believes this year's Broncos are the best Broncos he's seen in a long time. We'll find out soon if he's correct or not.

