The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves shorthanded at outside linebacker. Melvin Ingram was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving limited depth behind Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt.

Watt and Highsmith have been superb this season. But injuries can happen at any time. The Steelers' pass rush would take a massive hit if Watt or Highsmith had to miss time.

Since the Steelers can't trade anymore, they will have to search the free-agent market for help. There is no shortage of veterans who would likely welcome the chance to play for the iconic franchise.

3 linebackers the Steelers should sign to replace Melvin Ingram.

# 1 - Aldon Smith

Aldon Smith isn't the second coming of Reggie White like he was in his first two seasons at this stage in his career. But the 32-year-old showed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 that he still has the skills and ability to generate pressure.

Smith had five sacks with the Cowboys in his first season since 2015. The Steelers would welcome his veteran presence.

As long as he'd be willing to take a back seat to Highsmith and Watt, he'd settle in nicely as a rotational pass rusher.

Defenses would have to respect Smith, which would leave Cameron Heyward and interior defensive linemen less blocked. Given where Smith is in his career, the Steelers would be a perfect fit.

# 2 - Bruce Irvin

Bruce Irvin is two years older than Smith and has more wear and tear from playing 46 more career games. Smith had his best season in 2016 but has been consistent yearly between 2012 and 2019.

Smith only played two games last year, but in 2019 he played 13 games and totaled 8.5 sacks. Irvin is fast and has a beautiful spin move that he's perfected over the years.

In addition to being a consistently good player, Smith has Super Bowl experience that'd be beneficial to the Steelers' young nucleus. Smith's age is a concern.

But as a situational pass rusher, he could have a good niche for himself.

# 3 - Vic Beasley

Seth @smccaleb42 Vic Beasley is still not on an NFL team. Just an FYI. Neither am I, but I also didn’t have 37.5 sacks between 2015-2019 Vic Beasley is still not on an NFL team. Just an FYI. Neither am I, but I also didn’t have 37.5 sacks between 2015-2019

Vic Beasley is the youngest option the Steelers should consider at 29 years old. Beasley had his best season in 2016, with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

However, he cooled off from 2017 through 2019, totaling 18 sacks.

In 2020, Beasley played ten games for two teams but didn't register a sack. Beasley is the biggest gamble on this list because his production is either feast or famine.

The Steelers coaching staff doesn't accept laziness or taking plays off. The hard-nosed style of the Steelers could provide the motivation Beasley needs to revive his once-promising career.

