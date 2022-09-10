3 major concerns for the 49ers and Trey Lance's development in 2022

With all the hype surrounding the San Francisco 49ers' passing the torch to Trey Lance, there are bound to be some snags along the way. If training camp performances are any indication, some of those concerns have already revealed themselves. Beyond posing major concerns for San Francisco's season, these weaknesses could even stunt the growth of their prized third-overall pick from 2021.

Thus, the team's fate and Lance's development will likely go hand-in-hand in the 2022 season. With that in mind, here are the three biggest concerns for both the 49ers and the development of Trey Lance under center.

#1. The San Francisco 49ers' offensive line

San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Perhaps the greatest concern heading into the season is San Francisco's pass protection. They are hopeful that the line's dreadful looks in training camp were merely a biproduct of an overpowering rushing defense. That's understandable considering their defensive front features some of the best in the game, led by Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead. However, the offensive line shortcomings have only magnified themselves in each of the team's preseason outings.

To make matters worse, they'll have to compensate dramatically on the left side if left tackle McGlinchey and left guard Daniel Brunskill are unable to play this Sunday. Both are labeled questionable for the team's season opener against the Chicago Bears.

This is especially concerning for their rookie quarterback under center. The offensive line could be a make-or-break factor for Lance's development this season. Nothing could spell doom for a rookie quarterback more than constant pressure, even for a quarterback that's expected to respond well in the scramble.

#2. Trey Lance's self-preservation

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance rushes in a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals

This means not putting himself in vulnerable circumstances like he did last season. Last season's limited sample size of Trey Lance showcased his ability in the run game for the majority of his dropbacks. Yet, the daring method by which he did so left many grimacing about his health for good measure.

San Francisco do the bulk of their damage on yards after initial contact. The one position they don't expect to harness that mindset is in the quarterback position. Ironically, the very attribute at which Lance thrives could also end up being his greatest setback. The kid will need to learn the art of the slide for the sake of self-preservation.

Being as bold as he was last season in the ground game doesn't bode well if he expects to withstand a grueling 17-game schedule. In the broad scheme of things, a tackle-breaking QB doesn't spell out a long career for any starter. Needless to say, Lance will need to find more success through the air if he wishes to prevent any season-ending or career-ending incidents.

#3. Trey Lance's progression cycle

Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals

This is another vision factor that will be tested early and often thanks to the lackluster protection in front of him. Going through the film below exhibits an extended gaze-left tendency in his progression cycle at the college level.

These passes are great if the looks are open. But defensive adaptations and schemes are different animals at the NFL level. The holes you see in college will be nearly nonexistent in the pros.

That's not to say he won't find success under center in the NFL. On the contrary, Lance has all the tools to develop into everything the red and gold believes he can. But the unteachable vision factor is what separates the men from the boys on the world's biggest stage.

Playoffs or bust for Trey Lance and the 49ers in 2022

Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers

There's a lot of expectation for Lance and the 49ers heading into the 2022 NFL season despite having an unproven starter under center. With expectations comes pressure, and the pressure has never been greater from all sides. Time will tell if Trey Lance will thrive on the world's biggest stage or alternatively, cave. There's a lot to be excited about for the Niner faithful, but enough talk, it's time to deliver. Bring on 2022.

