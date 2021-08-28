3 major talking points from the Eagles-Jets Week 3 preseason match up 

The New York Jets hosted the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in a preseason Week 3 matchup. Although the game was initially delayed due to rain, it did start just about thirty minutes late.

But with players on both sides of the ball looking to make an impact and make the final roster in a few days, the game ended in a thrilling 31-31 tie. The Philadelphia Eagles finished the preseason 0-2-1 and the New York Jets at 2-0-1.

Three topics of discussion after the Eagles-Jets tie in preseason finale

#1 - Hail Mary!

It may just be the final preseason game but a Hail Mary play at the end is always exciting! Jets backup quarterback James Morgan threw a 50 yard pass to the end zone, where in the midst of green and white jerseys was tight end Kenny Yeboah just as time ran out. The Jets then went for two, with Josh Adams sealing the 31-31 tie.

#2 - Neither Starting QB took the field

Although it wasn't official until game time, neither Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts nor Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suited up for the final preseason game. Hurts missed week 2 of the preseason due to a stomach illness but practiced all week against the Jets in joint practice.

Which might also be why Jets head coach Robert Saleh decided not to play rookie Zach Wilson on Friday night either. Both teams have spent all week learning from each other's playing styles and there's no reason to risk injury to the starting quarterback if it isn't necessary for either of them to play.

Eagles backup quarterback Joe Flacco looked much better on Friday night than he did the week prior. Flacco finished the night 13/16 with 188 yards and two touchdowns.

#3 - Jets receivers didn't have much production

While the Eagles saw J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Boston Scott make an impression on offense, the Jets weren't as lucky to get that from their offense. Kenny Yeboah, who also caught the Hail Mary pass to tie the game, had the most production, catching 100 yards on four receptions and two touchdowns.

The remaining receivers each had a catch or two and the running backs averaged about three yards a rush. Even without Wilson playing, the Jets needed to see more out of their backup quarterbacks and the rest of the offense.

