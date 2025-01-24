3 matchups that could make or break Commanders vs Eagles feat. Jalen Hurts vs Frankie Luvu

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles will play in a conference championship matchup to determine who will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. This will be a rubber match, with each team beating the other once in the 2024 NFL season. The stakes are higher this time around and here are three key matchups that could determine the game's outcome.

Commanders vs Eagles matchups to watch in conference championship

Commanders vs Eagles - Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Terry McLaurin vs Quinyon Mitchell

Trending

Terry McLaurin has been the leading wide receiver for the Washington Commanders all season long and has elevated his game for the NFL playoffs. In their two road victories as underdogs so far, he has totaled 11 receptions for 176 yards and two touchdowns. He will likely need to have another strong game if they are going to pull a third consecutive upset victory.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In order to do so, he will need to win the battle against Philadelphia Eagles standout rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. In two games between them this year, McLaurin has totaled just six receptions for 70 yards, but he did score a touchdown. This will be an important matchup to watch this week.

#2 - Jalen Hurts vs Frankie Luvu

In the most recent meeting between the Commanders and Eagles, Frankie Luvu knocked Jalen Hurts out of the game with a blow to his helmet that resulted in a concussion. Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. recently fueled this situation even further when he said they would treat Hurts like a running back in the conference championship game when he scrambles.

This implies that he instructed his defense to be physical with the dual-threat quarterback, who heavily utilizes his rushing skills as a part of his offensive game. Hurts may need to be more cautious than usual in this game, especially with Luvu building a reputation for being an aggressive player.

#3 - Saquon Barkley vs Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner has been the leading tackler for the Commanders this year, so he will need to help lead the charge for their rushing defense to try to slow down Saquon Barkley. This is no easy task, as Barkley has been dominant this year, including totaling 296 rushing yards and four touchdowns in two games against the Commanders.

This will be one of the most important matchups in the conference championship round of the NFL playoffs. The Commanders allowed the third-most rushing yards per game overall this year, and if Barkley turns in another massive performance, he could take over the entire game for the Eagles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback