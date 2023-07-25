3 moves Cincinnati Bengals should make ahead of 2023 NFL season to dethrone Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the NFL's best teams. They have Joe Burrow leading on of the most dynamic offenses in the entire league and have been genuine Super Bowl contenders the last two years. They made it past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs once, but were hard pressed to do it twice.

They will likely have a difficult time doing so again this year. The Chiefs don't look like they're slowing down and the Bengals haven't had a world-beating offseason. There are a few things they can still do to improve their chances, though.

What the Cincinnati Bengals can do to overtake the Chiefs

3) Trade for Jerry Jeudy

The price would be extremely high, but it might be worth it to go after Jerry Jeudy. Going all in on a season before Joe Burrow's presumably large contract extension wouldn't be a bad idea. It would give the Cincinnati Bengals a wide receiver corps of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Jerry Jeudy and Tyler Boyd, which no team (especially not the Kansas City Chiefs) can match. A smart idea might just be to try and outscore Mahomes and company and this is how they can do it.

2) Trade for Chase Young

A great way to try and dethrone Patrick Mahomes and company is to get someone who can rush the passer and take Mahomes down. Chase Young, the former first-round pick, hasn't had the career he expected but the talent and pedigree is there. He's reportedly available and he would make a nice addition to a defense that is undoubtedly preparing for the Chiefs and other high-octane offenses. This addition would also help their cornerbacks and other defensive lineman, thus improving their overall defense.

1) Sign Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook makes sense for the Cincinnati Bengals

Eventually, Dalvin Cook has to sign somewhere. While he wouldn't be the starter or the bellcow in Cincinnati, he would get plenty of touches and would make up arguably the best running back duo in the NFL. Teams have begun employing two starter-level running backs and splitting carries between them (like Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in Green Bay, for example). A duo of Cook and Joe Mixon would be fearsome and would give the Bengals one of the top offensive units in the NFL.

