Nyheim Hines replacements: 3 reasons why Dalvin Cook should be top of Bills’ thoughts

Dalvin Cook remains a free agent, despite receiving a reported offer from the Miami Dolphins. Nyheim Hines, the Buffalo Bills' running back, is expected to miss the season with a knee injury suffered during training camp. The team already could have used a back, but now that is even more true.

Cook is one of the best backs in the league and he's available. It should be a no-brainer for the Bills, though the running back financial market will cause problems for any team trying to sign Cook, Ezekiel Elliott or others. Still, here's why Cook should be on top of the Bills' to-do list.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why former Vikings star should be Bills' replacement for Nyheim Hines

3) There's arguably no better FA right now

Can Dalvin Cook help the Bills?

Dalvin Cook headlines the free agent market right now. That's truly not saying much since training camp has begun and most players have signed. Still, it's rare to see a former Pro Bowler who is still in his prime available at the end of July. That kind of opportunity can't be passed up, so the Buffalo Bills should be all over Cook.

2) A good running game helps an offense

While the Bills need a second wide receiver to help Stefon Diggs (and maybe a first receiver if Diggs ends up asking for a trade), there aren't many available. Cook can come in and while he won't run routes all that much, he will make the offense better. That's the goal for an NFL team, so they should look at Cook even if he isn't the most pressing need right now.

1) Dalvin Cook is far better than Nyheim Hines

Nyheim Hines is more of a gadget, third-down, returning running back than a true bellcow or someone that opposing defenses zero in on. While Dalvin Cook won't help the Bills' suddenly depleted return game, he will help their offense. Dalvin Cook and his brother James would make a solid duo in the backfield and would dramatically improve the Bills' offense. Hines is a nice player, but he doesn't do that. Cook will give the Bills a dynamic player capable of taking over a game.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!