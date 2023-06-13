Dalvin Cook was officially released by the Minnesota Vikings last week. With the four-time Pro Bowler available, lots of contenders have been linked to signing him. It's not often that a premier back like Cook comes available, but he is available for any and all teams that are interested in signing him.

As for who that will be, that's anyone's guess. Right now, not many teams have emerged from the pack as no reports have surfaced on teams contacting him. He's been linked to the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys by rumor, though.

Rich Eisen Show @RichEisenShow



On his love for Minnesota, what his new team will be getting and who's all in the mix and blowing up his phone — great chat today with the free agent running back and guest host



#NFL #SKOL 🗣️ @dalvincook On his love for Minnesota, what his new team will be getting and who's all in the mix and blowing up his phone — great chat today with the free agent running back and guest host @TomPelissero 🗣️ @dalvincookOn his love for Minnesota, what his new team will be getting and who's all in the mix and blowing up his phone — great chat today with the free agent running back and guest host @TomPelissero:#NFL #SKOL https://t.co/8yAnuOnck3

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cook himself revealed what he's looking for in his next team. He said on the Rich Eisen show:

“I want the value, I want somebody that values Dalvin Cook somebody that want me to be the one to give me the ball and get loose. I just want to go to the right situation so I can just go help somebody win. Like you said, like the money don't come or whatever, you know, you play good, they are going to pay you, that's what comes with it. But I just want to go somewhere, I feel like at home, go somewhere and help somebody."

Cook is reportedly seeking around $10 million a year on his next deal, which may rule out some cap strapped teams. Money was an issue for the Vikings, but Cook is only 27 and one of the best backs in the league. He likely won't remain a free agent for very long.

Which team will sign Dalvin Cook?

The Dolphins remain a strong contender for signing Dalvin Cook. They need a running back and he wants to go somewhere he can get the ball. With limited competition in that backfield, they have the best odds of signing him.

What's next for Dalvin Cook?

Right now, these are the odds for the running back's next team:

Miami Dolphins +125

Denver Broncos +500

Buffalo Bills +900

New York Jets +900

Dallas Cowboys +1000

Chicago Bears +1000

Cleveland Browns +1500

Kansas City Chiefs +1800

Baltimore Ravens +2000

Philadelphia Eagles +2000

Other teams can enter the fray, but the Dolphins are the runaway favorites at the moment.

Poll : 0 votes