NFL Rumors: Broncos make ultimate decision on Dalvin Cook's pursuit after RB's release by Vikings

The Denver Broncos have made it their mission to make the offense around Russell Wilson as viable as it can be, and rumors abound that Dalvin Cook might be part of that.

After a disastrous first season, they brought in head coach Sean Payton to try and make things easier. With Cook suddenly available, could the Broncos try to land the Pro Bowler to take pressure off of Wilson?

Payton has often utilized multiple running backs. Many of his New Orleans Saints rosters featured two good running backs. However, don't expect this Broncos team to emulate that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Klis, a Denver Broncos beat writer, believes there's no way the Broncos will go after Cook via 9NEWS:

"Yet, the Broncos do not appear to be in on newly set free running back Dalvin Cook, who is coming off four consecutive 1,100-yard rushing seasons for the Minnesota Vikings. Cook was scheduled to make $11 million this year before he was released Friday and even if he accepts a pay cut to say, $8 million, the Broncos after the Clark deal will only have about $6 million in cap space."

The Broncos don't have the money to spend on Cook, who likely won't take a massive paycut to join a team that went 5-12 and is not expected to be much better this year.

Cook effectively has his choice of teams to join and it's hard to imagine the cap-strapped Broncos being one of them. Additionally, even with Javonte Williams' ACL injury, the Broncos are unlikely to try and shift things around to clear space for the former Minnesota Viking.

Odds for adding Dalvin Cook in free agency

The Denver Broncos, despite this report, have favorable odds for landing Dalvin Cook. Even though it would be difficult to pull off, oddsmakers believe there's a good chance he lands with Wilson and company.

Where is Dalvin Cook going?

Here's how the odds look for Cook presently:

Miami Dolphins +125

Denver Broncos +450

New York Jets +900

Buffalo Bills +900

Dallas Cowboys +1000

Chicago Bears +1300

Kansas City Chiefs +1800

Baltimore Ravens +2000

The Dolphins, who nearly landed a trade for the running back in March, seem to be the most likely destination.

Poll : 0 votes