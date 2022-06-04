3 NFL coaches who are on thin ice in 2022

NFL head coaches enter each season with different levels of job security based on several different factors, including team expectations for the upcoming season and how long the coach has been in their current position. Coaches who fail to meet expectations after being in the position for several years are often fired by their current franchise.

Several head coaches will be on thin ice entering the 2022 NFL season. Here are three that could be quickly fired from their jobs if their teams don't show significant improvements during the upcoming season.

Head coaches in danger of losing their jobs during the 2022 NFL season

#1 - Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule was hired by the Carolina Panthers to take over as their head coach after a successful run in college football with several different programs, including Temple and Baylor. Rhule developed a reputation as being a coach who was capable of building winning football programs, but his college success hasn't yet translated to the NFL.

The Panthers have recorded a disappointing 10-23 record over the past two seasons combined, despite their front office being aggressive in bringing in talented coaches and players for Rhule to work with.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Panthers coach Matt Rhule speaks about the rebuild, but it's tough to judge anything with the issues at the QB position.

Rhule switched quarterbacks several times and fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady, but nothing seems to be working. If he can't figure it out this season, it could very well be his last in Carolina.

#2 - Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy

Dak Prescott was injured during Mike McCarthy's first season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, so Andy Dalton was the starting quarterback for most of the year. McCarthy was given, somewhat, of a pass for missing the playoffs because of the situation, but entered the 2021 NFL season with huge expectations for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have put together an impressive regular season, winning 12 of their 17 games overall and winning their division. They failed to win a playoff game after a strong season, leading to a disappointed Jerry Jones, who believed the Cowboys were good enough to make a deep run. Without a significant improvement in 2022, McCarthy's time could be running out.

#3 - Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera

Despite finishing with just a 7-9 record during the 2020 NFL season, Ron Rivera helped the Washington Commanders win the NFC East division and make an appearance in the playoffs. They lost their first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but appeared to be heading in the right direction as they entered the 2021 season with high expectations.

First Take @FirstTake Ron Rivera explains how the Washington Football Team is striving for a culture change.



“I’m one of those that realize that we do have a voice that people do listen to, and we've got to be the right kind of role models for people to follow." Ron Rivera explains how the Washington Football Team is striving for a culture change.“I’m one of those that realize that we do have a voice that people do listen to, and we've got to be the right kind of role models for people to follow." https://t.co/M8z4hdMB6w

The Commanders failed to show improvements during the 2021 season while struggling through most of the year to find any consistency. They finished the season with a disappointing 7-10 record, five games behind the division-champion Cowboys. They added quarterback Carson Wentz during the 2022 NFL offseason, so if they don't take a big step forward, Rivera could be out of a job.

