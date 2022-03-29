3 NFL HCs who run the risk of losing their job in 2022 NFL season

Several NFL head coaches are on the hot seat entering the 2022 season, as is the case every year. Head coaches are held to high standards, and when their team fails to meet expectations across multiple seasons, they are often fired by their organization. Here are three head coaches who could potentially lose their jobs following the 2022 NFL season.

Head coaches who could be fired after the 2022 NFL season

#1 - Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers hired Matt Rhule because of his success as a head coach in college football. He turned Temple and Baylor into winning programs, despite a history of losing before he arrived. The Panthers believe he can bring the same success to the professional level.

Jonathan M Alexander @jonmalexander Matt Rhule said he hired Ben McAdoo because of his ability to elevate the passing game. Said he thinks Sam Darnold will be better.



Adds they'll add a third quarterback at some point. Matt Rhule said he hired Ben McAdoo because of his ability to elevate the passing game. Said he thinks Sam Darnold will be better. Adds they'll add a third quarterback at some point.

Things haven't worked out so well for Matt Rhule across his first two seasons with the Panthers. He has recorded five wins each season, bringing his overall record to a disappointing 10-23. If he can't help the Panthers show significant progress in his third year as head coach, he could be looking for a new job next year.

#2 - Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy

When the Dallas Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett as their head coach, the expectation was that he would help elevate them to the next level and make them legitimate Super Bowl contenders. He got somewhat of a pass in his first season because Dak Prescott was injured for most of the year, but the Cowboys' 2021 NFL season, McCarthy's second, ended in disappointment.

Despite an excellent regular season where the Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. Owner Jerry Jones admitted he was highly frustrated with the early exit but ultimately decided to stick with McCarthy. He could be fired after the 2022 NFL season if the Cowboys fail to make a deep postseason run.

#3 - Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera helped the Washington Commanders make the playoffs in his first season as their head coach, despite finishing the regular season with just a 7-9 record. The team had expectations in the 2021 season to improve even further, but they finished with a similar 7-10 record.

JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS Ron Rivera on the Commanders reputation: “We’re an easy target, I get it, and frankly, I’m tired of it….We have to win, that’s the truth of the matter.” Ron Rivera on the Commanders reputation: “We’re an easy target, I get it, and frankly, I’m tired of it….We have to win, that’s the truth of the matter.”

Year three is often a deciding year for many head coaches, which could be the exact case for Ron Rivera in Washington. Failure to make strides could result in him losing his job after the 2022 NFL season, especially since they acquired a new quarterback in Carson Wentz.

