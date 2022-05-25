3 NFL franchises in desperate need of change in ownership

Owning an NFL franchise is one of the most profitable businesses in the world. Each franchise generates billions of dollars in revenue and their overall value increases every year.

The massive profits that are basically guaranteed when owning a franchise is why so few of them ever go up for sale. Most of them are simply passed down to the next generation so that the family can continue to hold onto their ownership.

While it's rare for the ownership of an NFL team to change hands, it's also not impossible. This has happened before, and for certain teams, they may be hoping that it happens for them sometime soon. Here are three NFL franchises who could use a change in ownership.

#3 - New York Jets - Woody Johnson and Christopher Johnson

Woody Johnson, along with his brother Christopher Johnson, purchased the New York Jets from Leon Hess in 2000. The Johnsons obtained the majority of their wealth through Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company. They have been successful in business, but not as successful as NFL owners.

The last time the Jets appeared in the playoffs was all the way back in 2010. Their active drought of more than a decade is the longest in the entire NFL. They have struggled to find stability in the head coaching position and are yet to land a franchise quarterback.

They are hoping their fortunes change with new head coach Robert Saleh and young quarterback Zach Wilson.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals - Mike Brown

Mike Brown became the sole owner of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1991 when his father Paul Brown passed away. This was also when he became the general manager of the team. Brown and Jerry Jones are the only two owners who also serve as the general manager.

The Bengals finally had a successful playoff run following the 2021 NFL season, when they won the AFC Championship. Prior to that, they had gone 30 years without a playoff win, including Brown's entire tenure as GM.

One strong season doesn't excuse 30 years of failure, so the Bengals will need to do more than that.

#1 - Washington Commanders - Daniel Snyder

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

Daniel Snyder has built a reputation for being one of the most controversial owners, not just in the NFL, but sports in general, since purchasing the Washington Commanders.

It started with a controversy over the original team name. But he is currently dealing with allegations of a toxic work environment as well as of accounting fraud. On top of that, Snyder is also being investigated by Congress.

Other controversial moves that Snyder has made include pursuing lawsuits against season ticket holders who can no longer afford them and refusing to allow minority owners to sell their shares. Fans of the Washington Commanders have protested against Snyder before and are hoping he is forced to sell the franchise after all the controversies.

