3 NFL franchises who will have to wait longer to win their first Super Bowl

The gruelling nature of the NFL season makes winning the Super Bowl an enormous task. Teams have to survive injuries in a battle of attrition to not only make it through the regular season but also the hard-hitting nature of the playoffs.

For some teams, the march to the championship seems impossible. Whether it be talent or coaching, the idea of winning a Super Bowl seems far-fetched heading into any new season.

When it comes to winning the big game next season, there are several teams that are yet to hoist the Lombardi trophy. The Buffalo Bills have been the runner-ups four different times, but head into this season as the NFL favorites. Other zero championship teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans are so far from being title contenders that even putting them on this list wouldn't be fair.

Instead, I'll focus on three teams that are playoff hopefuls, but still have a small chance of winning their first Super Bowl. Here are 3 NFL teams who will have to wait longer to win their first Super Bowl.

Minnesota Vikings

Last Super Bowl Appearance: 1977

The Minnesota Vikings are a team that appears to be at a crossroads. They brought in a new general manager and head coach and it looked like they were going to blow up the roster and start all over.

However, the roster underwent little turnover and it looks like the plan is to ride it out for another year and hopefully new coach Kevin O'Connell can bring some NFL offensive magic to the team. Though not a franchise guy, Kirk Cousins remains a good quarterback. Despite having taken quite a number of hits the past few years, Dalvin Cook is still one of the most elite running backs in the NFL. The wide receiver duo of Adam Theilen and Justin Jefferson is not paralleled by many.

The offensive talent is certainly there to make a playoff run and the defense is relatively solid. Although, in spite of the firepower, the team still finished 7-9 in 2020 and 8-9 in 2021, leaving little evidence to suggest that this year will be any different.

-they were 8-9 last season

-had 1 loss by double digits

-5 of those 9 losses were by a total of 13 points.

-they were 8-9 last season-had 1 loss by double digits-5 of those 9 losses were by a total of 13 points.-new HC, much improved OL—if young secondary plays improved ball-very good football team.

Tennessee Titans

Last Super Bowl Appearance: 2000

It's hard to believe that the Tennessee Titans were the number one seed in the AFC last season. Despite recording nine sacks against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Titans' season came to a crashing halt at 19-16, with quarterback Ryan Tannehill throwing 3 picks.

The Titans return with the same core of players, minus stud wideout A.J. Brown, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The team will once again rely heavily on Derrick Henry to carry the load, but the AFC is reloaded and features some of the best teams in the NFL.

The likilhood of the Titans winning their way past Buffalo and Kansas City seems small and the rest of the AFC is filled with teams that are better on paper than them. Adding to this, their biggest division rival, the Indianapolis Colts, may have solved their biggest need with Matt Ryan replacing Carson Wentz at quarterback.

Carolina Panthers

Last Super Bowl Appearance: 2016

Who knows what to expect from the Carolina Panthers in 2022? I don't think anyone in the NFL expects the Panthers to be a good football team, but there are enough questions around the NFC that it would not come as a complete shock if the Panthers made a push for a playoff spot.

Though Carolina picked rookie Matt Corral in the NFL draft, Sam Darnold remains the starting quarterback. When healthy, Christian McCaffery is an unguardable weapon. Although, staying on the field has been a real problem for him recently.

Head coach Matt Rhule is fighting for his job in Carolina, so he's going to pull out all possible stops to make sure his NFL career continues. Plus, there are enough questions around the NFC suggesting that the Panthers may sneak up on a few teams. However, winning the Superbowl in 2022 remains a very long shot.

