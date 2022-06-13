3 NFL franchises that could win their first Super Bowl in the next 5 years 

Winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal for every NFL team. Each season, they all build up their rosters in hopes of competing for the championship title. Of the 32 current NFL franchises, 20 of them have won at least one ring in their history, while 12 teams have never won it all, including four that have never even made a Super Bowl appearance. Here are three franchises who could earn their first ring soon.

3 NFL teams who could soon win their first Super Bowl ring in franchise history

#1 - Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills have made it to the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including an active 3-year streak. Their window to win a Super Bowl ring is very big as their roster is as good as any other contending team. A roster featuring 2022 MVP favorite, Josh Allen.

The Bills have made four Super Bowl appearances during their franchise history. All four occurred in consecutive years in the late 1990s, but they were unable to come away with a win in any of them. Their first victory could be coming soon though as they are one of the favorites heading into the 2022 NFL season.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC Championship last season and made their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Unfortunately, they also suffered their third defeat, and are now still searching for their first ever Super Bowl ring.

The Bengals are projected to be one of the top teams in the AFC again during the 2022 NFL season. Almost all of their starters from a season ago are expected to return, including rising superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, who finished in third place in the MVP race last year.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Los Angeles Chargers have made just one Super Bowl appearance in the franchise's existence. This came in the 1994 NFL season, where they were destroyed by the San Francisco 49ers dynasty. While they have been unable to make the playoffs for the last three years, they appear ready to become annual contenders.

The Bolts barely missed out on the playoffs last season by losing their final game of the year in overtime. They have made major improvements to their defense heading into the 2022 season. Major additions include Khalil Mack and JC Jackson, while quarterback Justin Herbert appears to be on track to become one of the league's elite shot-callers very soon.

