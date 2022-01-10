3 NFL HCs the Bears should target to replace Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy, now former head coach of the Chicago Bears, was among one of the first casualties of what has become known as "Black Monday."

The day after the NFL's regular-season finale has captured the fate of several head coaches over the years, and the decision in Chicago is no different than others that will be made today.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bears fired Matt Nagy this morning, per source. Bears fired Matt Nagy this morning, per source.

The divorce between Nagy and the Bears is long overdue, as Chicago fans of several sports have chanted "fire Nagy" at different sporting venues and games.

Bears Talk @NBCSBears "Fire Nagy' chants at the UC "Fire Nagy' chants at the UC https://t.co/KFGKP7tyAa

Here is a list of three possible replacements for Matt Nagy as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

3 possible replacements for Matt Nagy as HC of the Chicago Bears

#1 - Kellen Moore, offensive coordinator, Dallas Cowboys

Miami Dolphins v Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been a hot commodity for quite some time now. The progression of the Dallas Cowboys offense, and, in particular, quarterback Dak Prescott, has been the catalyst for such rumors.

Moore is currently in his third season as the play-caller for Dallas. This season, his team ranked third in passing yards, tenth in rushing, and second overall in total offense with 402.8 yards per game.

These numbers are evident for a coach who appears ready to take the reins of his own NFL team. The league is now turning to more offensive-minded individuals to take their teams to the next level, and Moore fits the bill.

#2 - Doug Pederson, former head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson should be on the list for the brass of the Chicago Bears to contact.

A disciple of Kansas City Chiefs head coach and resident offensive guru Andy Reid, Doug Pederson was responsible for the Eagles' win in Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots by a score of 41-33.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is widely regarded as arguably the best head coach in the history of the NFL. Pederson was able to match wits with Belichick and create an offensive masterpiece in the Super Bowl against the Patriots.

He was also able to get current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to play at his peak and was in the MVP conversation in the 2017 NFL season before going down with a season-ending injury.

#3 - Jim Caldwell, former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens

Jim Caldwell's name is one that often gets overlooked when it comes to head coaching vacancies. Instead of speculating on reasons why, it's more productive to pay attention to a resume that speaks volumes as to why he should be in play as a potential replacement for Matt Nagy in Chicago.

During his rookie season as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2009-2010, Caldwell and Colts quarterback Peyton Manning lost in Super Bowl XLIV to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 31-17.

Perhaps, even more impressive than getting to the Super Bowl in his inaugural coaching season, Caldwell coached the Detroit Lions (known for their consistent futility) for four seasons from 2014-2017.

The coach had three winning seasons (.563 win percentage) out of four with two playoff appearances. Caldwell's win percentage is the best for the franchise since former head coach Buddy Parker in 1950s.

With his more than impressive resume, Caldwell should most certainly receive a call for an interview for the Bears' vacancy at head coach.

