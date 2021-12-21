If you've attended a Chicago Bears home game recently, you've likely heard 'Fire Nagy' chants. The fourth-year head coach has seen his Bears go from 12-4 in his first season, to 8-8 twice, to 4-10 this year.

During the Bears' Monday loss, 'Fire Nagy' chants were audible.

The Minnesota Vikings traveled to Soldier Field, but the Bears barely showed up. The final score might not look too bad at 17-9.

But the Bears' offense continues to show little progression. The Bears are likely heading towards a coaching change this offseason.

Bears fans are predominantly excited for a new era to come.

Watch: 'Fire Nagy' chants once again echo Soldier Field after disappointing loss to Vikings

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The 'Fire Nagy' chants weren't deafening chants. But they were loud enough to emphasize that Matt Nagy has run out of patience in his community.

This Day in Chicago Sports @ChiSportsDay Was only a matter of time before the “Fire Nagy” chants came out. Was only a matter of time before the “Fire Nagy” chants came out. https://t.co/Hmz4Y9BhCr

Nagy became the Bears coach due to his offensive scheme that worked so well with the Kansas City Chiefs. But in four years, his offense has never finished better than 21st in yards.

The only season the Bears finished higher than 22nd in points was in his first year.

The loss to the Vikings was embarrassing from an offensive perspective. But defensively, the Bears held up quite well.

Kirk Cousins often faced pressure from the Bears pass rush. Robert Quinn notched his 15th and 16th sacks of the season.

That puts him second in the NFL behind T.J. Watt. Akiem Hicks played well too.

He accumulated two sacks in what was his best game of the season.

Justin Jefferson was held relatively in check, as was Dalvin Cook. Cook rushed for just 3.4 yards per attempt.

Cousins never got into a rhythm, throwing for just 87 yards.

The Bears' offense has been puzzling to figure out all season. Their most dynamic weapon, Allen Robinson, has just 32 receptions in his ten games.

Bears quarterbacks rank 23rd in the NFL in yards per attempt. They're afraid to throw it beyond the first-down marker, which is a strategy to lose in 2021.

Fans and analysts on Twitter have joined the 'Fire Nagy' train.

Ian @NFLFilmStudy We’ve all seen some terrible games but any other outcome than Matt Nagy being fired tonight is dumb. Between the drops, penalties, offensive ineptitude, and somehow losing when Kirk Cousins had 84 yards passing, what else needs to happen? Just make the move We’ve all seen some terrible games but any other outcome than Matt Nagy being fired tonight is dumb. Between the drops, penalties, offensive ineptitude, and somehow losing when Kirk Cousins had 84 yards passing, what else needs to happen? Just make the move

Justin Fields has shown flashes of being a capable franchise quarterback this year. But the rookie needs a stable and confident coaching staff guiding and teaching him.

The head coach who hears 'Fire Nagy' chants in his home stadium isn't the right guy.

With just three games left this year, we could be seeing the end of Nagy's tenure sooner than later.

