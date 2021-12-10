5 NFL teams that could have a new head coach in 2022 NFL season

Ah, the NFL. Where someone can be one of the best 32 people in the world at their profession but their job is still subject to performance reviews from both amateur and expert observers alike.

Talking job security as the holidays commence is always a stressful endeavor, but the pressure and scrutiny increases fortyfold when it comes to the head coaching jobs the NFL has to offer.

While some are making their case to stay beyond 2021 (a torrid winning streak in Miami has likely assured that Brian Flores will keep his talents in South Beach, for example) others won't be so lucky.

Which NFL teams could be looking for new leaders in 2022?

The constant departure of Christian McCaffrey haven't helped, but Matt Rhule has brought further offensive disappointment to Carolina (Photo: Getty)

-Carolina Panthers

Carolina will likely end the season unsure of who their franchise quarterback of the future will be. The injured Sam Darnold plummeted back to Earth after a hot start, while Cam Newton has noticeably cooled off after his re-entry to the Panthers broke the internet.

Rhule is only in his second year as the Panthers' head coach. There is an unwritten gridiron rule that often says a coach in power gets three to establish himself within an organization, but owners are now less patient.

If one counts the ongoing Newton revival, Rhule will have worked with three potential franchise throwers in his two years (Teddy Bridgewater being the other). One offensive mastermind, offensive coordinator Joe Brady, has already paid the price as he was relieved of his duties last week.

Could Rhule be next?

Rhule seen during the Bears' Thanksgiving win in Detroit (Photo: Getty)

-Chicago Bears

An unspoken tradition amongst NFL broadcasters appears to come during the final stages of a playoff game. When the outcome is more or less decided, the camera will often pan to the disappointed faces of the losers-to-be while the announcers declare that they'll be "back in no time."

Matt Nagy's Bears were one of those teams after they were the victims of the "Double Doink" blunder during the 2018-19 NFC playoffs. But Chicago hasn't been able to capitalize on that 12-win campaign, despite making the playoffs last year and losing 21-9 to the New Orleans Saints.

They now look destined to miss out on the playoffs once more.

Nagy has a decent-sized bargaining chip in the form of Justin Fields. But Chicago's lack of progress after a showstopping season is troubling to say the least.

Stefanski's lack of progress with Baker Mayfield could force Cleveland's hand (Photo: Getty)

-Cleveland Browns

At first glance, Kevin Stefanski seems like the type of guy that could go a few years without buying a drink in Cleveland. After all, he has played a role in ending the Browns' seemingly endless streak of NFL futility and even got them a win over a divisional rival in the Wild Card round.

But there's no doubt that the Browns, currently trapped in an AFC logjam of mediocrity, have been one of the league's most disappointing teams, having done little to earn their plethora of national television appearances.

Baker Mayfield's regression under center has likewise done little to instill long-term faith in the former Minnesota offensive coordinator. Cleveland enjoyed a taste of NFL success last season and it's easy to become addicted.

Could Stefanski become a victim?

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by LeRon Haire