3 NFL head coaches on the hot seat heading into Week 6

Some NFL head coaches came into this season in the hot seat for a variety of different reasons. Past performance and current expectations are the two biggest factors. Just like every other season, there will be some head coaches who lose their jobs either during the season or at its conclusion. These three head coaches need to turn things around quickly, or they could be fired.

NFL head coaches in danger of losing their jobs

#1 - Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

Mike Zimmer was one of the NFL head coaches clearly in the hot seat before the season even started. The Minnesota Vikings missed the playoffs last season and have overall been underachievers in recent years. Zimmer is a head coach with a specialty in defense but the Vikings' defense has been below average for multiple years.

Another factor for Zimmer is the quarterback situation. Kirk Cousins has just one year left on his contract after this season. If the Vikings decide to go with a younger quarterback, that often times means it's time to make a change at coach as well. Unless the Vikings improve significantly, Zimmer could be one of the head coaches out of a job.

#2 Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have played fairly well this season. Their 3-2 record is respectable, but it can mostly be credited to their defense. Their offense has really struggled. Matt Nagy is a head coach and offensive specialist, but his offense has struggled in Chicago for years.

Matt Nagy was the head coach the entire time that Mitchell Trubisky was the starting quarterback. That did not work out at all. The Bears now have another rookie quarterback project in Justin Fields. His development needs to be their number one priority. Nagy has very limited time to prove that he is the right head coach, however, any signs of regression from Fields, and Nagy could be out.

#3 Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2021 NFL season with expectations of winning the AFC South and making a postseason run. They believe that trading for Carson Wentz would take them to the next level after a playoff appearance last year with Philip Rivers. So far this season, the Colts have a 1-4 record.

Alexa Ross @AlexaRossTV Frank Reich says Carson Wentz played “even better than he thought” after watching the tape. “That throw to Pittman was a big-league pass. He played near perfect besides the sack-fumble. It’s about consistency now” #ForTheShoe Frank Reich says Carson Wentz played “even better than he thought” after watching the tape. “That throw to Pittman was a big-league pass. He played near perfect besides the sack-fumble. It’s about consistency now” #ForTheShoe

Wentz had the most success as a quarterback when Reich was his offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts traded big for him, despite his recent struggles, because they believed pairing him back with Reich would solve his issues. Wentz has been mediocre at best and the Colts are not winning games. If they don't turn things around, Reich may not be the head coach much longer.

Edited by Henno van Deventer