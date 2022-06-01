3 NFL players to have appeared on The Match

The Match is a charity golf exhibition that features professional athletes from several different sports. It's usually played as either a one-on-one or two-on-two style match-up.

Professional golfers, including Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau, have participated in at least one of the five versions of The Match. NBA legends Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry have also appeared once each.

NFL legends have also made their way into the mix of the field over the years. Here are the three who have participated so far.

3 NFL legends who have participated in The Match

#1 - Tom Brady

Tom Brady chooses his club ahead of a shot

Tom Brady has participated twice already and is scheduled for a third appearance in The Match VI. Unlike his NFL career, where all he does is win, he has been unable to come away with a victory in either of his two appearances so far, each time being paired with Phil Mickelson as his teammate. Brady is hoping for a better result in round three with a new partner.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers takes a practice swing

Aaron Rodgers has made one appearance so far when he and Bryson DeChambeau teamed up to defeat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. After Aaron Rodgers defeated Tom Brady the last time they both participated in the event, the two legendary NFL quarterbacks are now scheduled to be partners in the upcoming edition of the event.

#3 - Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning plays a shot from the bunker

Peyton Manning has played twice, where he has split with one win and one loss. He earned a victory in his first appearance when he and Tiger Woods defeated Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. Peyton Manning came right back to participate in the very next edition, but this time he and Stephen Curry were beaten by Mickelson and Charles Barkley.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen set to be latest entrants

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen taking practice swings

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are set to appear on The Match VI when it takes place on June 1, 2022. The two first-time participants will team up to take on the pairing of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. This exciting golf event features four of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in an epic battle between long-time veterans against the next generation.

