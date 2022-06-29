3 NFL players who are chasing a Super Bowl ring in 2022

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching as the offseason winds down, and all training camps have officially opened. Teams are formally preparing for the upcoming season as they work on their strategies and analyze their rosters during the final stretch of the 2022 NFL offseason.

Like every year, each of the 32 teams will enter the 2022 season with different expectations based on many factors, including results from recent seasons and the overall strength of their roster and schedule. While winning a Super Bowl ring is the ultimate goal for every team, it's much more realistic for some than it is for others.

Every player wants to win a Super Bowl ring every season, but some have circumstances that make it more important to win one this season than it would be for many other players. Here are three NFL players desperately fighting for a championship during the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has been excellent in the regular season so far during his career. He has never had a losing season while posting a 53-32 record and leading the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs three times. He has recorded just one win combined across those three appearances.

Mina Kimes @minakimes



Healthy Prescott After Dak’s injury last year, his QBR on designed rollouts and scrambles fell from 93 to *46.*Healthy Prescott After Dak’s injury last year, his QBR on designed rollouts and scrambles fell from 93 to *46.*Healthy Prescott 📈📈📈 https://t.co/Re7ryKUD6f

Jerry Jones expressed his disappointment following the 2021 NFL season after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs. He believes this team is good enough to win a Super Bowl, so the pressure is now on Prescott to deliver it.

#2 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will enter the 2021 NFL season among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year. They have reached the playoffs in the last three seasons while recording a 3-3 record. Allen has been outstanding in those games, throwing 14 touchdowns and just one interception.

Erik Turner @ErikJTurner We love you Josh Allen We love you Josh Allen🔥 https://t.co/m0Nvwwjs73

Their recent success has raised their expectations exponentially ahead of the 2022 season. Rather than being a popular underdog pick, they are now considered a team that "should" win a Super Bowl ring. Allen will be looking to bring the Bills their first one in franchise history.

#3 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is widely accepted as one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time. He has won four NFL MVP awards, the second-most by any player ever, including one in each of the last two seasons. While he has dominated the regular season during his career, the postseason has been a different story.

Since winning his only Super Bowl ring following the 2010 season, he has just a 7-9 record in the playoffs. He has never even returned to the Super Bowl again, let alone won another one. To solidify his legacy as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the league's history, he must win at least one more ring before his career ends.

