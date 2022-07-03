3 NFL players who savagely destroyed critics on TV

NFL players usually strategically handle their interactions with the media. They are generally respectful, patient, and clinical with their responses. However, when players lose their patience with the media, the results are typically explosive, and the player usually wins the argument. Here are three players who have been recorded arguing with the media.

#1 - Richard Sherman

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the most notorious negative interactions between an NFL player and the NFL media was when Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman made an appearance on First Take. In his appearance, the cornerback decided to take control of the show and use it as an opportunity to go after Skip Bayless.

In the "interview," Sherman attempted to trigger the show host by summing up his resume in comparison to Bayless. Here's some of what was said by Sherman:

"Well, I believe my numbers speak for themselves. I mean, my tape speaks for itself. My tape is my resume... I mean, you can say whatever you want. Skip, can say whatever he wants."

He continued, delivering haymakers:

"But, Skip, whenever you refer to me, whenever you speak to me, whenever you address me, we just address me as All-Pro Stanford graduate, because those are some accomplishments you can aspire to you but will never accomplish. You have never accomplished anything... in my 24 years of life. I'm better at life than you."

#2 - Adam "Pacman" Jones

Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos

While he was in the league, Adam Jones had a reputation for being one of the least well-behaved players in the NFL. According to Bleacher Report, the cornerback was suspended for an entire year after shooting a handgun inside a strip club due to over-crowding. As such, it was not entirely surprising to see him get into it with a media member, according to Total Pro Sports.

In a televised interview, one of the NFL media members asked a question that Jones had already stated he did not want to answer. When asked again, the annoyed player simply told the reporter to leave, and it was that reporter's last interview with the cornerback "of the year."

#3 - Derek Anderson

Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears

At a media press conference, NFL quarterback Derek Anderson lost his patience with a reporter on television and jumped down his throat after a tough loss on Monday Night Football. Initially, the reporter asked the quarterback why he was seen laughing while being down 18 points in the fourth quarter.

The quarterback was already frustrated after losing and snapped upon hearing the question. Here's how he went after the NFL reporter:

"It wasn't funny. I wasn't laughing about anything... I'm not laughing about it. You think this is funny? I take this s*** serious. I'm not real serious. I put my heart and soul into this s*** every single week. I'm just telling you right now what I do every single week."

He went on to say nothing was funny about getting "embarrassed on Monday Night Football":

"Every single week, I put my freaking heart and soul into this. I started my a** off. I don't laugh. It's not funny. Nothing's funny to me. I don't want to go out there and get embarrassed on Monday Night Football in front of everybody."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far