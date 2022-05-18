3 NFL players undeserving of their new contracts 

The 2022 NFL offseason has featured a ton of massive contracts handed out. While some have been given to superstar NFL players who have earned their payday through steady and solid production, others have been significant gambles at best.

The goal for every team in each offseason is to improve their roster for the upcoming season and beyond. This can be achieved by applying the proper value to available players and signing them accordingly. Here are three players who are undeserving of their new contract from the 2022 NFL offseason.

3 players underqualified for their contracts from the 2022 NFL offseason

#1 - Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk

Christian Kirk signed one of the most shocking contracts during the 2022 NFL offseason. The Jacksonville Jaguars inked the former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver to a four-year deal worth $72 million. This made Kirk one of the 15 highest-paid wide receivers in the entire NFL.

The Jaguars achieved their goal of improving their offensive weapons for young quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but they probably overpaid Kirk, as he was unlikely to get that type of contract from any other team. He has not reached 80 receptions or 1,000 receiving yards in any season so far.

#2 - Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun

Foyesade Oluokun had a breakout 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons, leading the NFL with 192 total tackles. He turned the big year into a massive contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the free agency period, earning a three-year deal worth $45 million.

Zach Klein @ZachKleinWSB Great stuff from Falcons LB Foyesade Oluokun on bs roughing the passer flag:



“He (Jared Goff) signed up to play football just like I do...He’s a million dollar man... I’m a thousand dollar man” Great stuff from Falcons LB Foyesade Oluokun on bs roughing the passer flag:“He (Jared Goff) signed up to play football just like I do...He’s a million dollar man... I’m a thousand dollar man” https://t.co/vlAQSeDisz

The contract makes Oluokun the fourth highest-paid middle linebacker by AAV. While his strong production from the 2021 season made him deserving of a pay raise, the Jaguars probably overpaid him by putting him among the highest-paid middle linebackers. He has never been selected to a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team despite having a strong season.

#3 - Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory

The Denver Broncos signed Randy Gregory to a five-year contract worth $70 million during the free agency period. While Gregory has shown flashes of elite potential in his career with the Dallas Cowboys, he has been anything but reliable. He has been in the league for seven years but has only played in 50 games and missed two seasons.

Gregory has dealt with several issues that have kept him off the field, including injuries and violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He has just 16.5 career sacks and has never recorded more than six sacks in any season of his career. The Broncos are taking a risk with Gregory, who turns 30 years old this season and could begin to decline physically.

Edited by Piyush Bisht