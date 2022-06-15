3 NFL players who were cut for underperforming

Job security is rarely ever guaranteed in the NFL. The league constantly filters out subprime material and players must consistently perform to avoid the risk of being let go through a trade, or even worse, being cut. Here are three NFL players who were once stars, but were eventually cut mid-season for underperforming.

3 former NFL stars who were cut during the season for underperforming

#1 - Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Jaylon Smith played four full seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, starting in 54 games of the 64 that he appeared in. The linebacker also earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in the 2019 NFL season. Two years later, he was cut during the 2021 season after just four games.

DC @DylansRawTake Life comes at you fast…. 2 days ago Jaylon Smith was leading the pregame huddle……now he’s cut. Life comes at you fast…. 2 days ago Jaylon Smith was leading the pregame huddle……now he’s cut. https://t.co/Ll1SpRdYxd

While the quick rise of rookie Micah Parsons may have contributed to the Cowboys' decision to cut Smith, his subpar performance was certainly a relevant factor. He appears to have lost some of his explosiveness and ability to cover receivers. The linebacker was signed by the Green Bay Packers shortly after, only to be cut following a two-game stint during which he made one tackle.

#2 - Josh Freeman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman.

While his first four seasons in the NFL were extremely inconsistent, Josh Freeman showed plenty of potential with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He exceeded 3,450 passing yards in three of his first four seasons while also totaling 25 touchdown passes twice. He surpassed the 4,000 passing yard mark during the 2012 season, but was cut after just three starts into the 2013 season.

Freeman completed less than 43 percent of his passes during the 2013 season with just two touchdowns and four interceptions. He was benched after his third consecutive loss, before being released shortly after. The quarterback was just 25 years old at the time, but made just two more starts for other teams for the rest of his NFL career.

#3 - NaVorro Bowman, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman.

NaVorro Bowman was one of the best linebackers in the NFL during the peak of his career. In his prime, he was selected as a first-team All-Pro linebacker four times in five years. After dealing with multiple injuries, he was cut five games into the 2017 season, just two years after being elected All-Pro.

While Bowman started five games of the 2017 season, he clearly wasn't the same dominant version of himself that he was in the past. The San Francisco 49ers decided to cut him after failing to find a trade partner. Bowman signed with the Oakland Raiders, but lasted just ten games before retiring.

