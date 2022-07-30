3 NFL players who could win Comeback Player of the Year for 2022 season feat. Derrick Henry

The NFL Comeback Player of the Year award is handed out to a player who missed a significant number of games, but then bounces back the following season. This is usually due to a player recovering from an injury and coming back stronger than ever. Joe Burrow for example, won the award for the 2021 NFL after a season-ending knee injury in 2020.

Many players are looking to bounce back strong in 2022 after their 2021 seasons were derailed by major injuries. Here are three players who could win the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year award.

#1 - Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry became just the eighth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season in the 2020 campaign. He won his second consecutive rushing title that year and led the league in rushing touchdowns for a second campaign. As a result, he was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Henry picked up where he left off in the 2021 season, rushing for 937 yards in just eight games. He was in prime position for potentially a third straight rushing title and second consecutive 2,000 yard season. A foot injury ended his regular season early. If he plays like his usual self during the 2022 NFL season, it will be hard for anyone to compete with him for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

#2 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

The last time Christian McCaffrey completed a full season, he led the entire NFL with 403 touches for 2,392 total yards and 19 touchdowns. That was back in the 2019 season and McCaffrey was selected as a first-team All-Pro for the campaign. He became just the third player in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same campaign.

McCaffrey has been unable to stay healthy since his historic 2019 season. He has appeared in just ten games across the last two years, missing time due to several different injuries along the way. If he can find a way to stay healthy this year, he is a top candidate for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

#3 - Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston

The last time Jameis Winston played a full season was in 2019 when he led the entire league with a massive 5,109 passing yards. This is the ninth most in a single season in NFL history. After spending the 2020 season as a back-up for Drew Brees, Winston earned the starting role for the 2021 campaign.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess : There is optimism surrounding the health of #Saints offensive starters QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas as they face an important camp under new coach Dennis Allen. From @NFLTotalAccess: There is optimism surrounding the health of #Saints offensive starters QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas as they face an important camp under new coach Dennis Allen. https://t.co/lY5o8jToiN

Winston was excellent during his first seven games of the season. The New Orleans Saints went 5-2 and Winston threw for 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions. A knee injury ended his season after seven games. But he is projected to be the Saints' starter for the 2022 season. If he bounces back and continues to play like he did in 2021, he could be the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year.

