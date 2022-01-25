3 NFL playoff games Tom Brady would like the world to forget 

Tom Brady is the undisputed GOAT quarterback. He has almost every regular season passing record possible, including yards and touchdowns, while winning three NFL MVP awards. The only thing more impressive than what he's accomplished in the regular season is his extraordinary history in the NFL Playoffs.

Tom Brady holds pretty much every NFL postseason career record by a wide margin. His 35 postseason victories and 86 touchdown passes only began to scratch the surface of his seemingly endless list of records. Most importantly, he has won seven Super Bowl rings and 10 Conference Championship games.

Brady has lost just 12 playoff games in 47 attempts. Some of them sting more than others. Frustrating losses can sometimes be difficult to overcome, despite the massive success he's had throughout his career. Here are three losses in the NFL Playoffs that Brady probably wishes could be erased from history.

3 NFL Playoff games that Tom Brady would like to erase

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

#3 - 2009 AFC Wild Card game - New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Patriots' loss against the Ravens in the 2009 Wild Card round is a game that Brady probably wishes never happened. It was a terrible loss for several reasons. It was the first time Brady ever lost a playoff game at his home stadium and they got blown out from the start.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Tom Brady currently has a 52.5 QB Rating.



If that were to stand, it would be the second lowest mark of his playoff career (49.1, 2009 Wild Card vs Ravens) Tom Brady currently has a 52.5 QB Rating.If that were to stand, it would be the second lowest mark of his playoff career (49.1, 2009 Wild Card vs Ravens) https://t.co/r3H89fIB6f

Brady had a frustrating day against the Ravens' excellent defense. He turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions and a lost fumble. It was the most turnovers of his entire postseason career. His poor play contributed to the 33-14 blowout.

#2 - Super Bowl XLVI - New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

The game was meant to be Brady's revenge against Eli Manning and the Giants. The Patriots had lost the Super Bowl to the Giants just four years earlier. The redemption attempt didn't go as planned, as Brady suffered another defeat to the same Giants team, again led by Eli Manning. Tom Brady threw one interception and also committed a safety early in the game.

#1 - Super Bowl XLII - New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

Tom Brady suffered one of the biggest upsets in postseason history against Eli Manning and the New York Giants. The magnitude of the loss altered the history books. The Patriots were on the verge of their first ever undefeated season since the NFL moved to a 16-game regular season schedule. They entered the Super Bowl with a perfect 18-0 record, including two playoff victories.

NFL Throwback @nflthrowback



Happy birthday to both It’s a special day for the duo that brought us The Helmet Catch.Happy birthday to both @EliManning & David Tyree! 🥳 It’s a special day for the duo that brought us The Helmet Catch.Happy birthday to both @EliManning & David Tyree! 🥳 https://t.co/d5td4bhRHD

The Patriots were huge favorites to win the game, and rightfully so. They appeared unbeatable that year. The Giants pass rushers dictated the game, sacking Brady five times and pressuring him on almost every play. The Giants still needed a miracle at the end of the game to win. Eli Manning delivered it with one of the most famous plays in NFL history to David Tyree, forever known as the "helmet catch."

Edited by Piyush Bisht