3 NFL plays that led to a rule change 

The NFL League Office is constantly reviewing and updating their official rulebook for how the game is played. There is a specific competition committee whose sole purpose is to protect the integrity of the game, while also making it as fair and entertaining as possible.

Sometimes during the course of an NFL game, something controversial may happen that directly impacts the outlook of a certain rule. Plays like these have been commonly debated for years after the incident occurred.

Considering the importance of the rulebook, here are three plays from NFL history that have eventually resulted in an official rule change.

#1 - NFL eliminates The Tuck Rule

The Tuck Rule Game is one of the most infamous of all time. It presented a key moment that would ultimately result in the overhaul of a long-standing rule.

During the 2001 NFL Playoffs, it appeared that Tom Brady had fumbled the ball on a pass play, which would've clinched a victory for the Raiders. However, after an official review, the play was ruled an incomplete pass due to the nature of the tuck rule. The Patriots went on to win the game and eventually the Super Bowl.

While that Patriots-Raiders matchup was the most well-known occurrence of the tuck rule, it was enforced several times after that as well. The insignificance of the following games meant it wasn't noted by many. However, it still made for a flawed component of the game.

Eventually, during the 2013 offseason, the rule was eliminated by an overwhelming 29-1 votes.

#2 - The "Dez Caught It" Rule

Late in the fourth quarter of a 2014 playoff game, Dez Bryant appeared to have made a spectacular catch down the sideline for the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers. A catch that could have potentially made the difference in the outcome. It was initially ruled a catch, but overturned after review.

Much of the debate and controversy was sparked by the infamous "Dez Caught It" rule situation. By rule, it was apparently incomplete at the time, but it sure seemed like he caught it. The league amended the rule three years later, meaning if the play happened today, it would in fact be a legal catch.

#3 - The Roy Williams Horse Collar Tackle

Roy Williams' Horse Collar Tackle isn't necessarily as famous as the first two rules on this list. Horse collar tackles used to be an extremely dangerous, yet perfectly legal, way for a defender to take down a ball carrier. It was available to all players, but it was really Dallas Cowboys safety Roy Williams who made it famous. It became his signature move for how often he used it.

It became a major issue when several players on the receiving end of horse collar tackles started to get injured. The backward pressure on a player's legs is what causes horse collar injuries. Williams injured a number of star players like Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens, among others.

In 2006, the NFL decided to make the move an illegal tackle with a 15 yard penalty and a potential fine attached to it.

