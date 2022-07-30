3 NFL QBs who threw 50 passing TDs in a single season feat. Tom Brady

Recording a high number of touchdown passes each NFL season is an important goal among quarterbacks. The more touchdowns they are able to throw, the more points their offense scores, giving them a better probability of winning each game.

Only ten players have ever recorded 40 or more passing touchdowns in a single season, making it one of the most exclusive clubs for quarterbacks.

Even more elite is throwing 50 or more passing touchdowns in a single season, which has only ever been done by these three quarterbacks.

#1 - Tom Brady

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady became the first player ever to record 50 or more passing touchdowns in a single season. He did so in 2007, throwing for exactly 50.

His record-setting year also included averaging more than 300 passing yards per game and winning the NFL MVP award.

Brady also helped the New England Patriots go undefeated during the 2007 regular season, making them among the greatest individual teams of all time. They fell just one game short of a perfect season when the New York Giants defeated them in the Super Bowl.

#2 - Peyton Manning

Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning set a new standard for quarterbacks during the 2013 NFL season with the Denver Broncos. He set two new league records by throwing for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns, each of which is still the most in a single season by any player in league history. It was statistically the greatest individual season by any quarterback ever.

Every Peyton Manning TD from 2013 55 touchdowns in a single season — still an NFL-best.

The incredible year also earned Manning the fifth NFL MVP award of his Hall of Fame career. He had previously earned four NFL MVP honors with the Indianapolis Colts. He is the only player ever to be named the MVP five times.

#3 - Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is the most recent quarterback to throw for 50 touchdowns in a single season. He did so in his first year as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2018-19 season. He was named the MVP of the league that year.

Mahomes also threw for a massive 5,097 passing yards during the 2018 season. He joined Peyton Manning as the only other player ever to record at least 5,000 passing yards and 50 passing touchdowns in a single season.

