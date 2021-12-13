3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 14

Quarterbacks that continually lead their teams to victories are truly hard to find. These types of quarterbacks either put up Madden-like passing numbers or do just enough by moving the chains when needed and limiting turnovers.

Franchise quarterbacks are so important in this pass-heavy style of play that the NFL has shifted into. That being said, some teams have not quite figured out who their quarterback will or should be.

Here are three quarterbacks that should be benched after Week 14.

Which quarterback should be benched immediately?

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

#3 - Cam Newton

The entire Carolina Panthers quarterback carousel has got to stop. They can't seem to figure out who they want their starter to be, and it has been causing a mess for the team since Sam Darnold went down with an injury.

The crazy thing is that Darnold might be the better choice out of everyone available.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Oh, no.. Cam Newton throws a 67-yard pick 6



Oh, no.. Cam Newton throws a 67-yard pick 6https://t.co/4fvSeXCY7k

The Panthers decided to bring back former star Cam Newton, but his tendency to make mistakes has truly put the team in a bad place. P.J. Walker, the backup to Newton, also committed costly mistakes during Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Newton threw a pick-6 that saw him be benched for Walker, who then threw an interception of his own.

Regardless, Newton just doesn't have what it takes to be a starter in this league anymore, and the Panthers should see how Walker can develop from here on out.

#2 - Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence doesn't have the pieces around him that will help the Jacksonville Jaguars win any games. They did manage to beat the Buffalo Bills, but that appears to have been somewhat of a fluke.

Lawrence is further ruining his career by having to continually put himself in danger on the field.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Here is a way to compound a very bad week: The #Jaguars were shut out by the #Titans , with Trevor Lawrence having 4 INTs and James Robinson carrying just 6 times for 4 yards. Yikes. Here is a way to compound a very bad week: The #Jaguars were shut out by the #Titans, with Trevor Lawrence having 4 INTs and James Robinson carrying just 6 times for 4 yards. Yikes.

That is also not to mention the fact that he doesn't seem to be as NFL ready as initially thought. Lawrence has now thrown five interceptions in his last three games.

It's horrendous, even for a rookie quarterback. Urban Meyer is not helping the situation and can further stunt the growth of what was supposed to be one of the best quarterbacks coming out of college.

#1 - Baker Mayfield

This one might be a bit of a head-scratcher, considering the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens yesterday. But is Baker Mayfield playing too inconsistently to remain the starter?

That might be the case right now. Mayfield has thrown an interception in every game but one in the last four weeks.

Mayfield may just not be what the Browns need right now, and they have a capable veteran in Case Keenum ready to start in his place. Would the Browns have even beaten the Ravens had Lamar Jackson not been injured?

Probably not. Mayfield was also shaken yesterday and sent to the medical blue tent. Mayfield may still be dealing with injuries that could hinder his play even more.

The Browns might want to ponder a change at quarterback as they chase an AFC playoff spot.

