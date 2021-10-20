3 NFL records broken in Week 6 ft. Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson

Just when we think that old records will stand forever, people like Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson come in and flip all the narratives. It's just Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, but records are falling thick and fast. And it's not just limited to one area.

Derrick Henry is breaking records for rushing, as he always does. Lamar Jackson shows us what winning means. And Trevon Diggs is showing the limits to which defensive play can be perfected. Here is our selection of the best records broken in Week 6.

Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson bookend Trevon Diggs for fallen NFL records

#1 - Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is one of the greats already. He is now in the top 3 of all players who have 70 yards or more rushing touchdowns.

TURRON DAVENPORT @TDavenport_NFL Your weekly Derrick Henry mention among the greats: That 76-yd rushing TD was the 6th of his career. He passed Barry Sanders and O.J. Simpson for 3rd most in NFL history. Henry is the first player w/a 70-yd rush TD in 5 straight seasons. Your weekly Derrick Henry mention among the greats: That 76-yd rushing TD was the 6th of his career. He passed Barry Sanders and O.J. Simpson for 3rd most in NFL history. Henry is the first player w/a 70-yd rush TD in 5 straight seasons.

But Derrick Henry now has the sole possession of another record as well. He became the first player to have 70 yards or more running touchdowns in five consecutive seasons. It is a testament to Derrick Henry's consistency and ability. It shows that he has produced the best form of his career over a stretch of five years and has always come up with big plays when needed.

#2 - Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs is playing the best football of his life. He has become the interception king of the league and is the stat leader in the category. But that does not do justice to Trevon Diggs by comparing his record against stats within just this season. He is having a season where he is breaking or equalling all-time records on a regular basis.

He has 7 interceptions in the first 6 games. It is tied for the most in the Super Bowl era, with Rod Woodson accomplishing that feat in 1993. He also joins Brian Russell, from 2003, as the only player to have at least one interception in the first six games of the season.

jesus flores ✭ @tvjflo Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs:1 of 2 players (Rod Woodson, 1993) w/7 INTs in a team’s first 6 games, since 1970. 1 of 2 players (Brian Russell, 2003) w/1+ INT in a team’s first 6 games, since 1970. 1+ INT in 6-straight games - ties longest streak, since 1970. Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs:1 of 2 players (Rod Woodson, 1993) w/7 INTs in a team’s first 6 games, since 1970. 1 of 2 players (Brian Russell, 2003) w/1+ INT in a team’s first 6 games, since 1970. 1+ INT in 6-straight games - ties longest streak, since 1970. https://t.co/hNPE5fGcw4

He has become the first ever NFL player to not only have those many interceptions but has returned more than one for a touchdown.

#3 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson was not at his scintillating best during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers but still managed to get the win. In doing so, Lamar Jackson notched up the 35th win of his career before turning 25. That broke a longstanding record held by the legendary Dan Marino.

