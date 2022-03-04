3 NFL teams that should avoid signing TE Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is currently an unrestricted free agent after his contract expired with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2021 NFL season. He's free to sign with any team that's interested in him, and there should be several considering his excellent production from the tight end position. He is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

Gronkowski retired from the New England Patriots following the 2018 season and sat out the 2019 season. He, then, came out of retirement and joined the Buccaneers, where he spent the last two seasons. He has, once again, been one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL since his return, recording 100 receptions for 1,423 yards and 13 touchdowns across the last two years.

Who you got in their prime? Rob Gronkowski:Age: 324x Super Bowl champ4x First-team All-Pro5x Pro BowlMost rec TDs in a season by a TETravis Kelce:Age: 321x Super Bowl champ3x First-team All-Pro7x Pro BowlMost rec yds in a season by a TEWho you got in their prime? Rob Gronkowski:▪️ Age: 32▪️ 4x Super Bowl champ▪️ 4x First-team All-Pro▪️ 5x Pro Bowl▪️ Most rec TDs in a season by a TETravis Kelce:▪️ Age: 32▪️ 1x Super Bowl champ▪️ 3x First-team All-Pro▪️ 7x Pro Bowl▪️ Most rec yds in a season by a TEWho you got in their prime? https://t.co/Eog9E4anTl

In addition to being one of the biggest weapons in the passing game, he is also one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. His elite skillset should make him an attractive target for several teams in the 2022 free agency period. While Rob Gronkowski would be an excellent fit for many NFL teams, here are three that are better off avoiding the superstar tight end.

3 teams that should avoid Rob Gronkowski in 2022 NFL free agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers currently have 23 players set to become unrestricted free agents in the 2022 offseason, including Gronkowski. They are facing a difficult situation, and it would be wise to focus on retaining some of their younger players and key pieces for the future, such as Carlton Davis and Chris Godwin. While Rob Gronkowski is valuable to them, he should be seen as more of a salary cap casualty.

Jason_OTC @Jason_OTC With Ali Marpet retiring the #Buccaneers face having to replace their entire interior offensive line in 2022. Jensen and Cappa are both free agents this year. With Ali Marpet retiring the #Buccaneers face having to replace their entire interior offensive line in 2022. Jensen and Cappa are both free agents this year.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

While the Las Vegas Raiders should use this offseason to add more weapons to their passing game, Gronkowski's style doesn't exactly fit what they need. He primarily operates in the middle of the field on intermediate routes while the Raiders are in need of a perimeter receiver and someone to stretch the defense. They already have Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller operating in Gronkowski's territory.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks could use an upgrade at their tight end position, but it shouldn't be too high on their list of priorities. They have more than $35 million in available cap space, but the vast majority of it should be used to strengthen their offensive line and improve their defense.

Edited by Windy Goodloe