3 NFL teams that can afford Jarvis Landry's latest contract demands 

Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns mutually agreeing to part ways signified a new chapter was incoming for the slot specialist. Landry moved on from his agent, Damarius Bilbo, and signed with Roosevelt and Jovan Barnes.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Landry is seeking $20 million a year on his next contract.

That's a hefty amount of money for a 29-year-old wide receiver who missed five games due to injury in the 2021 season. That said, Landry is still a valuable player in the right system.

$20 million annually is unaffordable for a majority of teams. However, there are a few with enough cap space and a big enough need at the position to make it work.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk As Jarvis Landry searches for an offer that satisfies his expectations, he has made a change in agents. wp.me/pbBqYq-ceNz As Jarvis Landry searches for an offer that satisfies his expectations, he has made a change in agents. wp.me/pbBqYq-ceNz

3 NFL teams with enough salary cap to sign Jarvis Landry

# 1 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

With just over $23 million available in salary cap space, the New Orleans Saints have the most money of any team on this list. The Saints have kept the majority of their core together this offseason. The defense still projects to be a top-ten unit.

With Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas on the roster, the Saints don't need to sign another stud. Instead, a serviceable veteran like Jarvis Landry would be a perfect complement to aid the re-signed Jameis Winston.

Jarvis Landry has been applauded for his locker room leadership, making him an excellent fit for the Saints. They have a sizable hole at left tackle to fill, but signing Landry would solve their issue of lack of depth at wide receiver.

# 2 - Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

Another team in serious need of help at wide receiver is the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have just over $22 million to spend and have done an adequate job of patching many holes on their roster thus far in free agency, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

The franchise signed Zach Pascal in free agency. It was a start, but he's never surpassed 629 receiving yards in a season. Landry would provide Jalen Hurts with a safety net in the middle of the field to pair with tight-end Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles have a blend of youth and veterans, making Jarvis Landry an excellent fit in the locker room. 2022 will be a make-or-break year for Hurts, so the Eagles must address the wide receiver position.

# 3 - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs have done their best to fill the void left behind by Tyreek Hill in free agency thus far. They signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But the jury is still out on both players' ceilings.

The Chiefs have $22.7 million in cap space and still have arguably the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes. But Jarvis Landry would make the team that much more dangerous, especially in what's stacking up to be a hyper-competitive AFC West.

Jarvis Landry's skill set fits the Chiefs' new identity of not relying on deep shots but shorter completions and yards after the catch. Andy Reid would have a field day coaching him, and the Chiefs need all the firepower they can get to keep up in their division.

Edited by Windy Goodloe