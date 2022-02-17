3 NFL teams which can become instant Super Bowl contenders with a franchise QB

Elite NFL quarterbacks generally win super Bowls. With few exceptions in NFL history, only the top-level quarterbacks take home the Vince Lombardi trophy when a season concludes. This is why they are the most important and highest-paid position in the NFL.

While there are many solid teams in the NFL, not all of them have an elite quarterback entering the 2022 season. Several teams are loaded with talent, but are short of a quarterback upgrade to become truly competitive. Here are three teams that would immediately become Super Bowl contenders if they acquired an elite quarterback.

NFL teams that would become Super Bowl contenders by adding an elite quarterback

Top of the Vince Lombardi trophy

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense is loaded with youthful talent, including Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, and Javonte Williams. They also had one of the top defenses in the 2021 NFL season, ranking eighth in total defense and third in scoring defense.

The Broncos appear to have all the requirements to be a Super Bowl contending team in the 2022 season. However, the only thing missing is the most important part - a capable quarterback. Teddy Bridgerwater and Drew Lock have been uninspiring, so they may look to upgrade this offseason.

#2 - Tennessee Titans

Despite mediocre quarterback play, the Tennessee Titans earned the top seed in the AFC Playoffs for the 2021 NFL season. Ryan Tannehill threw just 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the regular season. In the Titans' only playoff game, threw just one touchdown and three interceptions.

Paul Kuharsky @PaulKuharskyNFL On @Outkick360 @McClain_on_NFL on new #Titans assistant Tim Kelly: Think it's a tremendous move by Mike Vrabel. Smart, shrewd move. Hopefully, he can help Ryan Tannehill not throw so many interceptions. On @Outkick360, @McClain_on_NFL on new #Titans assistant Tim Kelly: Think it's a tremendous move by Mike Vrabel. Smart, shrewd move. Hopefully, he can help Ryan Tannehill not throw so many interceptions.

Winning 12 games this season with Tannehill at the quarterback position demonstrates how strong the Titans' overall roster is. If upgraded to an elite quarterback instead of a serviceable one, they would be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger had one of the worst seasons of his career in the 2021 season. He recorded a career-low 35.6 QBR, and his 86.8 passer rating was one of his worst. The Steelers still found a way to make the playoffs, mainly based on defense and high output from rookie running back Najee Harris.

Blitzburgh @Blitz_Burgh #NFL Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson both said during interviews this week that Ben Roethlisberger told them that this was his last year before the season started. #Steelers Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson both said during interviews this week that Ben Roethlisberger told them that this was his last year before the season started. #Steelers #NFL

Harris ranked second in the NFL with 307 carries and fourth with 1,200 rushing yards. He is also ranked third among running backs with 467 receiving yards. He can be a focal point in their offense, complemented by talented weapons in the receiving game and a solid defense. An elite quarterback could potentially make them one of the best teams in the NFL.

Edited by shilpa17.ram