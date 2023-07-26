3 NFL teams that can sign Colin Kaepernick as QB1 in 2023

Usually around this time of year, stories about Colin Kaepernick start to circulate, and now it's that time again. For some, it is still baffling that Kaepernick, who hasn't been sighted in the NFL since 2016, doesn't have a job.

Video has now emerged of Kaepernick working out with several NFL receivers, including CeeDee Lamb, Chris Olave, and Jaylen Waddle, along with running backs Najee Harris and Derrick Henry.

With the quarterback still keeping in shape in the hopes of an NFL team coming calling, we will look at three potential landing spots for the 35-year-old.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Teams Colin Kaepernick could sign for

# 3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask battling it out for the starting job, one could argue that Colin Kaepernick could, at least, be better than this duo.

While his age is likely going to be a factor in any team signing him, Kaepernick has the tools to take advantage of the offensive weapons currently on the roster.

# 2 - Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill is coming towars the end of his career, and his contract makes this hard, but with Malik Willis and Will Levis not really taking advantage of their reps thus far this offseason (training camp might be different), Colin Kaepernick might provide a useful stop-gap while the young duo get up to speed at NFL level.

The running game in Tennessee is strong with Derrick Henry, and with Kaepernick, he's a cheaper alternative to Tannehill and would allow both Willis and Levis to develop for another year post-Tannehill.

# 1 - Arizona Cardinals

It would be a stop-gap signing until Kyler Murray returns from his ACL injury, but Kaepernick could get some useful reps on the offense.

With the offensive style not needing to be tinkered with too much, as Kaepernick is just as good a runner as Murray, Arizona might be a good spot for him to land.

Would Kaepernick be a better option than Colt McCoy? For some, the answer is yes; others would likely say no, but Kaepernick's legs would still be a good weapon, and that is something that McCoy doesn't have.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!