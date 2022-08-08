3 NFL teams that should consider hiring Jon Gruden as HC

Admittedly, it wasn't the prettiest of returns to the football field for now disgraced former head coach, Jon Gruden. Although he was officially run out of town following several racist emails, Gruden’s name and popularity around the league still hold a bit of reverence.

Currently, the fate of several NFL franchises is in the hands of incompetent head coaches. Should things sour quickly, Gruden could be given a call. Which NFL squads should swallow their pride and enlist Gruden's help? It won’t be a long list, but we’ll tell you which teams would be better off with him manning the sidelines.

3. Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll has done his best to keep the ship steady in Seattle. After nabbing a Super Bowl title in 2013, Carroll was just one bad play call away from building his very own dynasty. That, of course, never came to pass, as Carroll refused to run the football from the one-yard line during the 2014 Super Bowl.

While he’s continued to smile and implore his players to give it their all, his voice has seemingly gone cold over the years. Last season, Carroll’s Seahawks ran out of ideas as they floundered to a 7-10 record.

Now, Russell Wilson will be officially applying his Hall of Fame craft while donning a Denver Broncos uniform. Carroll, meanwhile, will begin life without him this season as he attempts to get Drew Lock up to speed.

The likelihood of Carroll succeeding at any point in the near future is slim. Also, at the age of 70, the former Super Bowl-winning head coach could be eyeing a sooner-than-expected exit from the coaching ranks.

While Gruden has his quirks, his fiery attitude could be just what the doctor ordered for a group that’s desperate for a change.

2. Minnesota Vikings

For nearly a decade, Mike Zimmer has done his best to keep the Minnesota Vikings relevant. However, even with Minnesota opting for continuity by keeping Zimmer in the head coaching seat for the past eight seasons, they haven't come close to sniffing a Super Bowl appearance, despite having all of the requisite parts.

Kirk Cousins, their often-criticized QB, has put up eye-popping numbers since arriving in Minnesota in 2018. Just this past season, Cousins had it all clicking, racking up 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. Cousins also completed 66.3% of his passes.

To make matters worse for Zimmer, Dalvin Cook has emerged as one of the best running backs in the entire NFL, putting together three consecutive seasons of, at least, 1,100 rushing yards.

Considering Cook’s ability to rack up rushing yards, the accuracy of Cousins, and Justin Jefferson slowly stabilizing himself as arguably the best receiver around, if Zimmer doesn't get this group to perform, Gruden should be given the opportunity.

1. New York Giants

Credit to the New York Giants. Sure, their history is a long and storied one, but they are currently attempting to take their time as their rebuilding process continues.

Joe Judge, New York’s current mastermind behind the scenes, hasn't placed the franchise in the best position to win it all. With only 10 total victories in two seasons, Judge is expected to turn things around in year three. Is Judge a capable play caller?

Certainly. But his listless demeanor on the sidelines hasn’t exactly fired up his troops on the field.

The 2022 season for the Giants will feature several questions that will finally be answered. Is Saquon Barkley ready to return to form? Will Daniel Jones prove that he's their quarterback of the future?

If the answers to both of those prevailing questions are no, Judge could be asked to leave town, possibly in favor of Gruden.

