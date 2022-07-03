3 NFL teams that could finish with 3 wins or fewer in 2022

The NFL regular season is getting closer and closer each day. Every team’s focus this offseason has been on improving their team, while some don’t need much improvement at all.

Some teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars went on a spending free in free agency, spending over $250 million on free agents to improve their team. While some teams improved, others didn't. This may or may not matter depending on the team.

Some teams will once again find themselves at the bottom of the NFL this year. The Jacksonville Jaguars have finished with the worst record in the NFL for two consecutive years and have a combined four wins during that time. Here are three teams that could finish with three wins or less:

#1 - Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions were one of two teams last season to have three or fewer wins. The Lions finished the season 3-13-1, and had the second-overall pick in the draft. Two of the Lions' wins last season came against division rivals. They beat the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. They also upset the Arizona Cardinals late in the season.

Jared Goff looked poor in Detroit and struggled for most of the season. Rookie Amon Ra St. Brown came onto the scene later and showed potential, recording 6 total touchdowns and over 900 receiving yards in the season. The Lions are still one of the worst teams on paper, but have added two solid draft first-round draft picks in Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams.

#2 - Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

The Houston Texans finished near the bottom of the league last season with a record of 4-13. While they were dealing with the Deshaun Watson drama, they drafted Davis Mills in the 2021 NFL draft who looked solid as a rookie.

Mills threw for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 11 games last season. He finished 2-9 as the starter as the Texans had a poor season. Three out of their four wins last year were division wins (two against the Jaguars, one against the Tennessee Titans). Other than that, they looked like a bottom-tier team in the NFL.

They fired head coach David Cullie after one season, and Lovie Smith will try to lead them in 2022.

Houston Chronicle @HoustonChron @McClain_on_NFL @karenwarrenHC According to sources, after the Texans spent 4 days evaluating the personnel side of the organization, GM Nick Caserio and senior executive VP of football operations Jack Easterby recommended Culley be fired. Chairman and CEO Cal McNair signed off on it. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… @McClain_on_NFL @karenwarrenHC According to sources, after the Texans spent 4 days evaluating the personnel side of the organization, GM Nick Caserio and senior executive VP of football operations Jack Easterby recommended Culley be fired. Chairman and CEO Cal McNair signed off on it. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars have held back-to-back number-one overall picks in the NFL as they've been the worst team for two consecutive years. The Jaguars finished the 2021 campaign with a 3-14 record. Their three victories last season were all surprises, coming against the Miami Dolphins, the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills.

The Jagaurs do play to the best of their ability at times, and at others, look awful. In 2022 they will play against the tough AFC West, the mediocre NFC East as well as the Lions, Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets. They will of course also play ttheirdivision rivals twice.

They spent over $250 million in free agency this offseason, but arguably overpaid for a lot of mediocre free agents. They could wind up winning 1-6 games depending on what version of the Jagaurs turns up on Sundays.

