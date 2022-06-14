3 NFL teams with the lowest all-time winning percentage

Out of the 32 current NFL franchises, 17 have an all-time winning record. The other 15 teams have a losing record. The Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers are the only two teams in NFL history with an all-time winning percentage above 57, while three teams have a winning percentage below 43.
Here are the three teams with the lowest all-time winning percentage in the NFL.
#3 - Arizona Cardinals - 42.6%
The Arizona Cardinals, originally the Chicago Cardinals, are the oldest professional football team. Their roots can be traced all the way back to 1898, more than two decades before the NFL was formed. They are one of only two remaining teams, along with the Chicago Bears, who were a part of the inaugural season of the league.
Despite their long history, the Cardinals have only won two league championships, both of which were long before the official merger with the AFL. They have appeared in just one Super Bowl in their team history, which they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2008 season.
#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars - 41.6%
The Jacksonville Jaguars, along with the Carolina Panthers, were the expansion team prior to the 1995 NFL season. The Jaguars impressively made it to the playoffs in four of their first five seasons in existence, but have made it back just three times since then. They have recorded just four winning seasons across the last 22 years combined.
Most expansion teams struggled to find success during the early years of their existence, but the Jaguars took the opposite route. They found plenty of success in the beginning, before falling off completely and struggling to remain relevant most years.
#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 40.2%
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were an expansion team prior to the 1976 NFL season. They struggled heavily in the beginning, going 0-14 during their first season and combining for a 7-37 record across their first three seasons. They made the playoffs in three of their next four seasons before waiting 25 years to return there again.
The last 25 years have been much more successful for the Buccaneers, making nine playoff appearances. They also appeared in both of their only two Super Bowls in franchise history, while coming away with victories in both of them. With Tom Brady leading the Buccaneers going forward, better days are at hand in Tampa Bay.