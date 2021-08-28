3 observations from the Chiefs-Vikings Week 3 preseason match up 

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Minnesota Vikings in the third and final preseason game. The Chiefs started the game with all of their starters on offense and defense, which allowed them to play a number of series unlike the first two preseason games.

Despite a fourth-quarter rally by the Vikings, the Chiefs were able to come out with the 28-25 win and remain undefeated in preseason play. The Vikings, on the other hand, finished the preseason with an 0-3 record as they look to turn things around before the start of the regular season.

Three takeaways from the Chiefs-Vikings Week 3 matchup

#1 - Chiefs offense is ready

The Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't looked as sharp in the first two preseason games. Granted, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the starters on offense haven't played a significant amount of time, but it just seemed as if something was off.

There were even rumors around the NFL that the league was figuring out Patrick Mahomes and his play. On Friday night, Mahomes and the offense were like a well-oiled machine. Mahomes went 8/9 for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

#2 - Vikings QB Kirk Cousins struggled

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled Friday night against the Kansas City Chiefs' starting defense. Cousins led the Vikings down the field on the first drive but they ended up settling for a field goal. Cousins night didn't get any better after that, he would finish at just 5/7 for only 57 yards.

Cousins and his wide receivers were not on the same page and were unable to have any success down field. The Vikings offense now has just about two weeks to work on timing and route running.

Vikings backup rookie quarterback Kellen Mond did look better, going 16/23 with 196 yards.

#3 - Chiefs offensive line upgrades seem to be working

The Kansas City Chiefs believe that they missed out on another Lombardi Trophy last season because of the offensive line. Down the stretch and into the Super Bowl, the line suffered injuries across the board. which meant the inexperienced offensive linemen were to protect Mahomes and the offense.

That didn't happen, which left Mahomes literally scrambling against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs have spent the offseason signing and drafting the right offensive linemen who will be able to do the job. It seems they have done just that: the Chiefs offensive line didn't allow a single sack all preseason.

