3 players who could have a down-year in 2022 NFL season

The NFL season is always full of surprises. There are many examples of unexpected occurrences. An undrafted rookie that comes out of nowhere to bolster a team's rushing attack, the third-string quarterback who is forced into action on Monday Night Football and leads his team to victory.

With player movement at an all-time high and the continued dependence on younger players, making predictions about which players will have successful seasons gets harder.

Examining the NFL offseason and thinking about which players might have a down year is a bit easier. Teams are always willing to spotlight players who are going to step up and fill roster holes, but the reality is those players rarely reach the promises of training camp.

For a lot of the NFL's elite, the downward spiral can be quick and sudden. Think about Philip Rivers' time with the Indianapolis Colts. Rivers went from being a franchise stalworth with the Chargers to the potential answer to the Colts' quarterback woes.

The problem was that Rivers could never recapture his form and while he was more than serviceable, he was not a guy who was going to lead his team to the Supe Bowl.

Whether it is due to retirement, contract situations, age, trades or free agent signings, there are high-profile players whose stature in the league could be on the decline.

Here are three NFL players who could have a down year in the 2022 season.

Ezekiel Elliot, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliot has defied the predictions of NFL analysts for a long time

People have been predicting the downfall of Ezekiel Elliot for years, and yet the soon to be 27-year-old continues to be a productive running back in the league. The 2022 season could be the beginning of the end though.

Elliot is reaching the age where running backs not named Derrick Henry begin to decline. The Cowboys offensive line does not have the overwhelming strength that it had when Elliot was running all over the league.

Lastly, back-up running back Tony Pollard went from showing flashes of brilliance to legitimate proof that he should, at the very least, be splitting carries with Elliot.

Dan Rogers @DannyPhantom24 Tony Pollard has 11 career NFL touchdowns.

He's had 11 games with more than 10 carries.

The Cowboys are 11-0 in those games. Tony Pollard has 11 career NFL touchdowns.He's had 11 games with more than 10 carries.The Cowboys are 11-0 in those games. https://t.co/mPyCjUUZiP

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray might see a drop in his NFL performances despite a good last season

At 24 years old, Kyler Murray should be entering the prime of NFL career. The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a playoff appearance and Murray had an outstanding year, throwing for over 3,700 yards and running for over 400.

However, things in Arizona are not quite as comfortable as one would think. Murray and the Cardinals seemed to be at a contract negotiation impasse as he outwardly questioned his role with the franchise moving forward.

The Cardinals traded for his close friend and former college teammate, Hollywood Brown, but he needs to prove that he can consistently stay on the field. Adding to Murray's woes is DeAndre Hopkins' recent suspension.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford was Rams' key player in 2021

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in 2021 and proved all of his doubters wrong. Stafford and Rams were so productive throughout the 2021 NFL season that the reality is, there is probably nowhere to go but down.

For much of his career, Stafford was criticized as a guy who could put up stats but not win when it mattered. That definitely changed in a driven 2021 season. How is it possible for Stafford and the Rams to keep that level of motivation going?

On the field, Stafford saw Andrew Whitfield retire, leaving a hole at left tackle. With Stafford and Rams' missions clearly accomplished, it will be difficult for them to want it as badly in 2022 as they did last season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat