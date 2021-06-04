3 Players who could impress at the Buffalo Bills OTA

The Buffalo Bills are entering their OTAs, coming off their best season in around 20 years. Josh Allen and the Bills have their eyes set on taking the next step during the 2021-2022 NFL season. Although Buffalo weren't as active as their division rivals during the 2021 off-season, they made the proper signings to help their team.

The Bills drafted a lot like their free-agent signings and selected players that will fit well with their current roster. They didn't take significant risks, and that's because Buffalo didn't need considerable improvement.

The Buffalo Bills failed to address two positions on offense in both the draft and free agency. They needed an upgrade at the running back position and the tight end position. Three players that the Buffalo Bills added to their roster during the 2021 off-season will stand out during OTAs.

Who are the three players that will stand out during the Buffalo Bills' OTAs?

The Buffalo Bills are hoping that their moves during the offseason will carry the team to the Super Bowl in 2021. There are three players between free agency and the draft that will stand out during their OTAs.

#1 Gregory Rousseau

Gregory Rousseau enters the Buffalo Bills' OTAs with one outstanding season for the Miami Hurricanes. In his freshman season at Miami, Rousseau registered 54 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks. Gregory Rousseau is a natural athlete and still has room for growth as an edge rusher, but his size and strength will help his development.

The Bills got a BIG edge threat in Gregory Rousseau!



He had 15.5 sacks in 2019 as a redshirt freshman, which was the 2nd most in FBS behind Ohio State’s Chase Young (16.5)!



Chase Young was the DROY in 2020 👀 pic.twitter.com/7SktlES4Hk — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 2, 2021

The Buffalo Bills have Mario Addison as the starting right defensive end, and Gregory Rousseau will show that he's worthy of starting on the opposite side. Rousseau's athletic ability will separate him from the other defensive linemen on the Bills' roster.

He played safety and wide receiver in high school before moving down to defensive end in college, which will help show his ball skills on the Bills' front seven.

#2 Emmanuel Sanders

Emmanuel Sanders may be a sleeper signing for the Buffalo Bills during the 2021 free agency period. Buffalo have their number one wide receiver Stefon Diggs and have Cole Beasley as their slot option. The Bills now add another veteran wideout that can play either in the slot or step into a solid number two choice for Josh Allen.

Emmanuel Sanders will stand out during OTAs by showing his leadership qualities for the Bills. Sanders brings playoff experience and a Super Bowl championship to the Bills' offense. The Bills will realize that signing Emmanuel Sanders was a significant upgrade at the wide receiver position during their OTAs.

#3 Matt Breida

The Buffalo Bills struggled to get their run game moving in 2020. There were a few running backs that the Bills could've targeted during free agency. Buffalo chose to go with the running back that best fits their offense.

Matt Breida is a fast, shifty running back who will help the Bills' offense in 2021. He may not wow the Bills with his power, but his speed will turn heads. Breida will battle with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss to be the top running back in 2021.

